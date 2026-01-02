Zohran Mamdani becomes New York City mayor, revokes old orders on Day One

Zohran Mamdani became mayor of New York City (NYC) on Thursday (January 1), as he takes over one of the most unrelenting jobs in American politics, promising to transform the government, on behalf of the city's striving, struggling working class.

Taking the oath

The Democrat was sworn in at a decommissioned subway station below City Hall just after midnight. According to an AP report, he placed his hand on a Quran as he took his oath as the city's first Muslim mayor.

He returned to City Hall after working part of the night in his new office, to attend a grander public inauguration where US Senator Bernie Sanders administered the oath for a second time.

Mamdani told the eager throngs of people, “Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try.”

“To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers' lives," he added.

Reiterates campaign promises

Throughout the daytime ceremony, Mamdani reiterated his election promises of using governmental power to uplift millions of New Yorkers who struggle with the city’s high cost of living.

"I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist,” Mamdani said. “I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical.'”

Mamdani was accompanied on stage by his wife, Rama Duwaji. Former mayor Eric Adams was also in attendance, sitting near another former mayor, Bill de Blasio.

He wasted little time getting to work post-inauguration. He began with revoking multiple executive orders issued by the previous administration since September 26, 2024, during the tenure of former mayor Eric Adams, who later faced corruption charges.





Then he visited an apartment building in Brooklyn to announce he is revitalizing a city office dedicated to protecting tenants and creating two task forces focused on housing construction.

Historic firsts for New York City

At 34, Mamdani is also the city's youngest mayor in generations. Apart from being NYC's first Muslim mayor, he is also its first of South Asian descent and the first to be born in Africa.

At the watch party for the ceremony on Broadway, citizens stood together, gazing up at several jumbotrons and singing and dancing to stave off the cold, while passing out hot drinks and hand warmers. Many described feeling as though they were witnessing history.

In his speech, Mamdani acknowledged the tedious tasks ahead in bettering the city, and said he knows many will be watching to see whether he can succeed.

