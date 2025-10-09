Million-dollar question: Will Trump get Nobel Peace Prize after all?

US President Donald Trump has set his sights on something beyond power — the Nobel Peace Prize. With the Nobel announcements just a days away, Trump has once again made his case, saying his record in “ending wars” makes him the most deserving candidate for 2025.

In public rallies and press meets, Trump has repeated a familiar line: “I stopped seven wars.” He claims his tenure was one of rare peace — no new conflicts began, and several old ones ended. From Russia and Ukraine to India and Pakistan, he argues that his “calls for peace” and strategic deals saved lives.

The self-declared peacemaker

Trump’s peace résumé includes the 2020 Middle East peace agreements, which he calls proof of his diplomatic prowess. He even claims credit for halting the India–Pakistan clash after the Pahalgam terror attack, saying Operation Sindoor ceased following his “overnight call.”

The Nobel Peace Prize, created by Alfred Nobel in 1895, honors those who promote global harmony and reduce conflict. It is decided by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, a five-member panel appointed by Norway’s parliament.

This year, there are 338 nominations — 244 individuals and 94 organizations. But the list is confidential for 50 years. So, even if Trump’s name is there, he’ll likely never know. Among the few disclosed nominees are the International Criminal Court, NATO, jailed Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung, and human rights lawyer Irwin Cotler.

How the selection works

The committee’s process is deliberate. After nominations close on January 31, a shortlist is drawn, reviewed by expert advisers, and discussed monthly until a final vote. The winner receives a medal, diploma, and 11 million Swedish kronor (around ₹10.3 crore).

To the man whose wealth is estimated at $5.1 billion, who owns properties worldwide and runs the Pentagon, do these matter? While money may not tempt a billionaire president, prestige clearly does. Trump has often compared himself to Barack Obama, who won the Peace Prize in 2009, claiming Obama “didn’t even know why he got it.”

Trump insists his own record proves he deserves it more.

The critics’ view

Experts disagree. Nobel historian Asle Sveen calls Trump’s chances “absolutely out of the question.” Nina Græger, director of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo, argues that his withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, World Health Organization, and his trade wars with allies undermine his peace credentials.

As October 10 approaches, anticipation grows. Trump’s supporters hail him as a dealmaker who kept America out of new wars; his critics see a leader whose diplomacy was more transactional than transformative.

Whether Donald Trump can convert his self-proclaimed legacy into a Nobel Peace Prize remains to be seen. But one thing is certain — this year’s announcement from Oslo won’t go unnoticed in Washington.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.