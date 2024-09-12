No curbs on Durga Puja, but pause music during azaan, namaz: Bangladesh govt to Hindus

That India-Bangladesh relations are poised for a sea change became evident when the interim government of Muhammad Yunus took over following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, known for her pro-India stance. But signs of changing times are becoming clearer by the day.

In a latest incident, the interim government has ordered Hindus celebrating Durga Puja to pause playing music during the time of ‘azaan’ and ‘namaz’.

The puja committees which organise the Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindus in Bangladesh, have agreed to the request, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.

Referring to musical instruments and sound systems, he said: "Such activities need to cease during namaz. The pause will have to be followed from five minutes prior to azaan."

Ban only during fixed hours

He made the announcements after a meeting on the law and order situation in the country ahead of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community in the country.

The announcement, however, will not come in the way 32,666 puja mandaps coming up across Muslim-majority Bangladesh this year, media reports said. Of these, 157 will be in Dhaka, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The total mandaps are a slight fall from 33,431 of 2023.

Security for Durja Puja

And amid continuing communal tensions in Bangladesh, Chowdhury promised security during the Durga Puja festival, starting from the time artisans make the idols of the Hindu gods and goddesses.

"We have discussed how to ensure round-the-clock security at the puja mandaps. Measures will be taken to facilitate celebration of puja without any hindrance and prevent the evil activities of miscreants," he said.

His reference to the “miscreants” was aimed at those accused of attacking Hindus in the country ever since former prime minister Hasina fled for India in August following a mass revolt.

Call for communal harmony

Meanwhile, the interim government's chief adviser, Yunus, has called for communal harmony in the country.

“No one should take the law into their own hands. If someone takes the law into his own hands and creates a chaotic environment in society, we will definitely bring him under punishment,” he warned.

Hindus in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is home to some 13.1 million Hindus, constituting nearly 8 per cent of the country’s population. Bangladesh houses the third largest Hindu population in the world after India and Nepal.

Traditionally, Hindus in Bangladesh have politically sided with Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League. Bangladeshi officials say this was the main reason why some Hindus came under attack after Hasina’s flight.