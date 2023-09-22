Nijjar killing: Canada denounces hate after Hindu-Canadians told to leave

Canada on Friday (September 22) said acts of aggression, hate, intimidation and incitement of fear have no place in the country as an online video went viral asking Hindu-Canadians to quit the country.



Public Safety Canada, responsible for matters of public safety and national security, called the video offensive and hateful and an affront to all Canadians and "the values we hold dearly".

"There is no place in Canada for hate," it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us,” it said.

“We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities," it added.

Indo-Canadian tensions

The video was circulated amid tensions between India and Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in the June killing of Khalistani leader Harrdeep Singh Nijjar in Toronto.

India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

New Delhi rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa told a senior Indian diplomat to leave.

