New York City’s Times Square shooting: Three injured; one detained

Three people were injured in a shooting at New York City’s iconic Times Square, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Saturday (August 9).

Police have detained one person for questioning in connection with the incident, though no charges have been filed yet.

Victims suffer injuries

Video circulating on social media shows people fleeing the scene as police surrounded a vehicle and tended to the wounded lying on the ground.

Several people have been hospitalised, but their injuries are not life-threatening, the police said.

The shooting occurred at around 1:20 am. Authorities are yet to release the details on how the incident unfolded.

New York City has recorded a remarkable decline in gun violence this year.

As of August 3, the city had reported its fewest shootings in decades, a 23 per cent drop compared to the same period last year.

(This is a developing story, will be updated soon)