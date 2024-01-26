Netanyahu slams genocide case, says Israel will continue to defend itself

The Hague, Jan 26 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will “continue to do what is necessary” to defend itself, following a ruling from the top UN court that harshly criticised Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The International Court of Justice stopped short Friday of ordering a cease-fire in Gaza in a genocide case filed by South Africa.

But it demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave.

Netanyahu rejected the genocide claims as “outrageous” and vowed to press ahead with the war.

“We will continue to do what is necessary to defend out country and defend our people,” he said. AP

