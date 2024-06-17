Netanyahu axes War Cabinet after key member quits government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet which oversaw the ongoing war in Gaza following the exit from the government of Opposition leader Benny Gantz, officials said.

Gantz had joined the coalition in the early days of the war that broke out in October last year after the Palestinian militant group Hamas intruded into Israel killing and abducting hundreds of Israelis.

War Cabinet

Gantz had demanded that a small cabinet be formed as a way to sideline far-right lawmakers in the government. Gantz, Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant were members of the War Cabinet and took key decisions together throughout the bloody conflict, media reports said.

The officials said that going forward Netanyahu would hold smaller forums with some of his government members for sensitive issues.

Gantz, a long-time political rival of Netanyahu's, joined the government as a show of unity after the Hamas attack. He left the government earlier this month, citing frustration with Netanyahu's handling of the war.

Critics alleged that Netanyahu's wartime decision-making has been influenced by ultranationalists in his government who oppose a deal that would bring about a truce in exchange for the release of hostages.

They have also expressed support for a so-called “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and reoccupying the territory.