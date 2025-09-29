Nepal bans ousted PM Oli from travelling amid Gen Z protest probe

Nepal has imposed travel bans on ousted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former senior government officials, barring them from even leaving the Kathmandu valley without prior permission as part of an ongoing investigation regarding the violent Gen Z protest earlier this month. The announcement was made by Nepal’s Interior Minister on Monday (September 29).

Ban already in effect

According to an AFP report, apart from Oli, travel bans have also been imposed on former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, former head of the National Investigation Department security agency, Hutaraj Thapa, and two other senior bureaucrats.

The report, quoting Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, further states that the ban is “already in effect.”

Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who is at the helm of the Himalayan nation until elections in March 2026, set up a commission to probe the violence. The restrictions were recommended on Sunday by the commission.

Earlier, Commission member Bigyan Raj Sharma, stated on Sunday adding that the five men, including Oli, need to obtain prior permission even for travelling outside Kathmandu valley as they might have to “appear for investigation” at any time.

Estimated loss worth $600 million

The loss suffered by the private sector, including the automobile, hotel, and retail industries, has been estimated to be worth $600 million by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

Oli, however, has blamed "infiltrators" for inciting violence, alleging rifles used in the protests came from another source.

At least 73 people have died, and scores of government and private buildings, including the Parliament, were set ablaze during the violent Gen Z protest that led to the ouster of the Oli government.

The backdrop

Violence erupted in Nepal during the protests, particularly when police opened fire at the Parliament, killing at least 19 people, primarily students. In response to the unrest, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned last month after demonstrators stormed his office.

Despite the ban on social media being lifted, violence continued, with protesters setting fire to multiple government buildings, including the Parliament and the President's Office. Many victims were cremated at the Aryaghat cremation site. Approximately 1,700 individuals suffered injuries during the protests.