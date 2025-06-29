4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

Kathmandu, Jun 29 (PTI) An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude struck Nepal’s Mugu district on Sunday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports about any damage due to the earthquake that struck around 2.34 pm with its epicentre located at Jima village of Mugu, around 400 kilometres northwest of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The tremor was also felt in neighbouring Bajura, Jumla and Kalikot districts. PTI

