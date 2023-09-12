Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21, says brother Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother and former prime minister, announced on Tuesday (September 12) that Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will return to Pakistan from London on October 21. Nawaz Sharif's return is aimed at spearheading the party's political campaign for the upcoming elections.

Nawaz, 73, has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019.



"Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21," Shehbaz said in a statement after a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership headed by Nawaz in London.

Shehbaz added that the party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return.

Nawaz was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. He was serving a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to proceed to London in 2019 on “medical grounds.”

