Myanmar earthquake: Death toll mounts to 1,700

In the deadly 7.7 magnitude that struck Myanmar on Friday (March 28), the tremors of which were felt in neighbouring Thailand, the death toll in Bangkok has risen to 18 people with 33 others are injured and 78 missing, Bangkok authorities told the media.

The devastation is massive beyond Bangkok, in Myanmar, where more than 1,700 have been killed, as more bodies continue to be pulled out from the rubble, the country’s military led government said on Monday (March 31).

Government spokesman Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun told state-run MRTV that besides the 1,700 people who are dead, another 3,400 have been injured and more than 300 were missing.

The smell of decaying bodies hung over the streets of Myanmar’s second-largest city on Sunday, said reports. People were frantically digging by hand to clear rubble in the hope of finding someone still alive two days after the earthquake.

Buckled roads, downed bridges, poor communications and the challenges of operating in a country in the midst of a civil war are affecting relief efforts.

Many buildings and infrastructure across Mandalay, one of Myanmar's largest cities, have been destroyed.

Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, issued a rare international plea for aid. The country has declared a state of emergency across six regions, and hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties.

Short-term shock for Bangkok

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, officials have embarked on an operation inspecting buildings. Traffic conditions are also gradually improving, with the Din Daeng Expressway set to reopen early tomorrow.

Essential services, including hospitals, are fully operational, and those injured or affected by property damage will be eligible for compensation, said reports.

Bangkok's deputy governor Roong Mallikamas said in a press conference that financial institutions continue to provide normal services for both retail and corporate clients without disruption.