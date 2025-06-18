Bali flights grounded as Indonesia’s fiery Volcano erupts

On June 17, Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupted explosively, sending a towering ash plume 11 km high into the sky. The eruption prompted red-alert evacuations, disrupted dozens of flights—including international routes to and from Bali—and blanketed nearby areas in choking ash.

The dramatic blast from the normally quiet volcano in East Nusa Tenggara province has caused widespread concern, with lava threats looming amid warnings of heavy rain. In response, authorities raised the alert level to its highest setting and began urgent evacuations from vulnerable villages.

Travelers, especially those bound for Bali, are facing delays and cancellations as air traffic across the region takes a direct hit.

Ash clouds and travel chaos

The eruption launched a massive cloud of volcanic ash that reached heights exceeding those of Everest’s base camp. Ashfall has blanketed roads and buildings, and “red smoke spread everywhere in the air,” leaving visibility severely reduced.

Stones rained from the sky, and residents in surrounding areas reported trembling ground and thunderous rumbles. Authorities are especially worried that rainfall could trigger lava flows, compounding the risk to communities in the volcano’s shadow.

Airports have not been spared. Maumere Airport in East Nusa Tenggara was shut down completely, while Bali’s busy Ngurah Rai International Airport faced ripple effects.

Flight cancellations hit hard

At least 32 flights, including 17 international ones, were canceled in Bali. Flights from India, Singapore, and Australia were among those grounded. Domestic flights weren’t immune either five were called off due to low visibility and ash accumulation.

The situation remains fluid as aviation officials continue to monitor ash dispersion patterns. Tourists, especially those en route to or from Bali, are being urged to check with airlines and stay flexible with travel plans.

With roads covered in grey dust and the air thick with particles, Indonesia’s emergency services are racing against time to evacuate affected populations and distribute masks.

Volcano’s restless history:

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has shown increasing volatility this year. It previously erupted in March and again in May. June’s eruption, however, has proven the most disruptive yet.

The volcano is part of Indonesia’s Pacific Ring of Fire, a volatile zone of high seismic and volcanic activity. Just this past weekend, the archipelago recorded eight eruptions—Mount Lewotobi’s fiery outburst being among the most dramatic.

For thrill-seekers and vacationers heading to Indonesia, this serves as a stark reminder that paradise often walks hand in hand with danger.

Indonesia’s volcanic activity isn’t new, but this eruption’s scale and timing have created global ripple effects. Travelers are advised to prepare for unexpected delays, reroutes, or even cancelled holidays.

