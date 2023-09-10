Morocco earthquake: Death toll crosses 2,000-mark; kingdom declares 3-day mourning

The death toll in the deadly earthquake in Morocco has crossed 2,000 while authorities report that another 2,000 have been injured, many of them critically, in the wake of the tremblor which has also left swathes of property destroyed in and around the city of Marrakesh on Friday (September 9).



The 6.8 earthquake was epicentred around the province of Al-Haouz while also leaving a trail of destruction in the Taroudant province.

The interior ministry said on Saturday that at least 2,012 people have been confirmed dead while 2,059 have been injured. Of the injured, 1,404 are reported to be in a critical condition.

The government has declared three days of national mourning in the country.

King Mohammed VI has also reportedly asked the armed forces to deploy specialised search and rescue teams and a surgical field hospital.

Several countries and organisations have rushed to the aid of the country. The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee says it is partnering with the Jewish community of Morocco to respond with immediate aid, likely to include food, medicine, temporary shelter and medical support, including evacuation.

The organization, which has operated in the country since 1947, said it has already deployed its disaster relief experts to Marrakesh to assess needs and provide services.

JDC has responded to various disasters in the region, most recently responding to the February 2023 earthquakes in Turkey.

Israel to send help

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a phone call with his Moroccan counterpart to express Israel's desire to assist the earthquake-stricken country “as much as is required.” Gallant ordered the Israeli military to prepare to provide Morocco with humanitarian aid. Israel and Morocco normalized relations in 2020 and have recently moved to deepen their diplomatic and security ties. Moroccan Senate president Enaam Mayara was scheduled to be the first Moroccan official and one of the few Muslim leaders ever to set foot in Israel's Knesset, or parliament, earlier this week but called off the visit to Israel at the last minute due to a medical emergency.

“A significant part of the Abraham Accords is our commitment to stand by our partners during difficult times,” Gallant said a in statement Saturday, referring to the U.S.-brokered accords that formalized ties between Israel and some Arab nations.

World leaders condole deaths

US President Joe Biden was among world leaders expressing sadness at the devastation facing the North African kingdom.

Biden on Saturday said that US officials had been in contact with Morocco to offer help.

“We are working expeditiously to ensure American citizens in Morocco are safe, and stand ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people. The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment.”

Turkey, which lost tens of thousands of people in a massive earthquake earlier this year, was among those proposing assistance. France and Germany, with large populations of people with Moroccan origins, also offered to help.

Qatar also offered to “provide all necessary assistance to the affected areas to support their recovery from the effects of the earthquake,” according to a statement by Qatar News Agency. The Emirates News Agency reported that Dubai police rescue teams were dispatching aid. King Abdullah II of Jordan also extended an offer of help.

Pope Francis sent a telegram of condolences, expressing his “profound solidarity” with those affected by the catastrophe. Francis visited Morocco in 2019.

Algeria offers to open airspace

Meanwhile, Algeria has offered to open its airspace to allow eventual humanitarian aid or medical evacuation flights to travel to and from Morocco. Algeria closed the airspace when its government severed diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021 over a series of issues. The countries have a decades-long dispute involving the territory of Western Sahara.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's office said in a statement Saturday that Algeria is ready to offer humanitarian aid 'in solidarity with the brotherly Moroccan people, in case the authorities of the Moroccan kingdom express a wish for this.''

The statement also offered to reopen the airspace, and condolences for the dead and 'deepest compassion'' for the injured.

People were jolted out of bed Friday night by the magnitude-6.8 quake, a rarity in Morocco. In addition to the dead and injured, scores of structures not built to withstand such a powerful temblor crashed to the ground.

(With inputs from agencies)