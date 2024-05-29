More Rafah civilians killed in Israeli attacks; US says ‘red line’ not crossed

More civilians in and around the southern Gaza city of Rafah have been killed in Israeli shelling and airstrikes.

On Tuesday and overnight, at least 37 people, most of them sheltering in tents outside Rafah, died when Israel pummelled the same area where strikes triggered a deadly fire days earlier in a camp for displaced Palestinians, according to witnesses, emergency workers, and hospital officials.

The tent camp inferno has drawn widespread international outrage, including from some of Israel’s closest allies, over the military’s expanding offensive into Rafah. And in a sign of Israel’s growing isolation on the world stage, Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognised a Palestinian state on Tuesday.

No policy change: US

However, the White House, though it condemned the loss of life in the Israeli airstrike, said it was not planning any policy changes as a result of the Israeli actions.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that Israel had not violated Biden’s “red line” for withholding future offensive arms transfers because it has not, and it appears to the US that it will not, launch a full-scale ground invasion into the city.

“Everything that we can see tells us that they are not moving into a major ground operation in population centres in the centre of Rafah,” Kirby said.

Kirby called the loss of life “heartbreaking” and “horrific”, and said the US was monitoring the results of an Israeli investigation into the strike, which suggested the civilian deaths were the result of a secondary explosion after a successful strike on two Hamas operatives.

“We understand that this strike did kill two senior Hamas heads who are directly responsible for attacks,” Kirby said. “We’ve also said many times Israel must take every precaution possible to do more to protect innocent life.”

Israel shifts blame

The Israeli military suggested Sunday’s blaze in the tent camp may have been caused by secondary explosions, possibly from Palestinian militants’ weapons.

The results of Israel’s initial probe into the fire were issued Tuesday, with military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari saying the cause of the fire was still under investigation but that the munitions used — targeting what the army said was a position with two senior Hamas militants — were too small to be the source.

The strike or the subsequent fire could also have ignited fuel, cooking gas canisters or other materials in the camp. The blaze killed 45 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials’ count. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the fire was the result of a “tragic mishap.”

“Unforeseen circumstances”

The Israeli military released satellite photos of what it said was a Hamas rocket launch position about 40 metres from an area of sheds that was targeted. In the photo, the alleged launcher itself did not appear to have been struck.

Netanyahu said Israeli warplanes used the smallest munition possible — two munitions with 17-kg warheads. “Our munition alone could not have ignited a fire of this size,” he said.

Hagari said the fire was “a devastating incident which we did not expect” and said it ignited due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Still, the strikes have triggered a flight of people from areas west of Rafah. Sayed al-Masri, a Rafah resident, said many families were heading to the crowded Muwasi area or to Khan Younis, a southern city that suffered heavy damage during months of fighting.

Displaced multiple times

Israel’s assault on Rafah, launched May 6, has caused nearly 1 million people to flee the city, most of whom had already been displaced multiple times in the nearly eight-month war between Israel and Hamas. Families are now scattered across makeshift tent camps and other war-ravaged areas.

The strikes over the past few days have hit areas west of Rafah, which had not been ordered by the military to evacuate. Israeli ground troops and tanks have been operating in eastern Rafah, in central parts of the city and along the Gaza-Egypt border.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice called on Israel to halt its Rafah offensive, an order it has no power to enforce.