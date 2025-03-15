Monster storm across US sparks threat of tornadoes; at least 5 dead

Oklahoma City, Mar 15 (AP) At least five people have been killed in a monster storm sweeping across much of the US.

At least two people were killed in Missouri after a tornado struck the Bakersfield area. The Missouri State Highway patrol said Saturday via social media that multiple people were also injured.

It would bring to at least five the number of people who have died as a result of weather since Friday. Authorities also say that three people were killed in car crashes during a dust storm in Amarillo County in the Texas Panhandle. (AP)

