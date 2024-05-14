Melinda Gates quits Gates Foundation; gets $12.5 billion to pursue philanthropic work on her own

Melinda French Gates created a stir when she announced on Monday (May 13) that she has resigned as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the influential non-profit that she and her ex-husband Bill Gates, had founded.

Making the announcement on X (former Twitter), Melinda said that she had not arrived at this decision lightly but after ‘careful thought and reflection’. “My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7," she posted.

Further, Melinda Gates announced that under the terms of her agreement with Bill Gates, she will receive an additional $12.5 billion to further her philanthropic work focusing on women and families.

“This is a critical moment for girls and women in the US and around the world – and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in urgent need of support,” she pointed out, and promised to share more details of what her work for women and families will be in the future.

The foundation is one of the largest philanthropic organisations working in global public health, having spent more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.