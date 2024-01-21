Massive saffron car rally in California’s Bay Area to mark consecration of Ram temple

Houston, Jan 21 (PTI) Over 1,100 enthusiastic riders, carrying saffron banners with the image of the Ram temple, participated in a massive car rally in the Bay Area, California, ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The car rally, organised by six volunteer Hindus from the Bay Area, was taken from Sunnyvale to Warm Spring BART station, Golden Gate, followed by a spectacular Tesla car light show on Saturday evening.

Led by a giant Ram Rath, the rally covered almost 100 miles and was escorted by two police cars for security reasons.

“The event, held in celebration of the Ram temple, drew an overwhelming response, surpassing all expectations," Rohit Sharma, one of the six organisers, told PTI over the phone.

“Despite unexpected rain, prompting a change in the ending station to Warm Spring BART station, over 2,000 enthusiastic Ram bhakts, waving saffron flags, singing Ram Bhajans, beating drums, transformed the area into a mini-Ayodhya," said Deepti Mahajan, the lead organiser.

“It was a first-of-its-kind rally held by Hindus in America and participants were emotionally charged and overjoyed. Mainstream Americans were surprised with the amount of devotion amongst participants when they were told about the event being held thousands of miles away in Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram temple after 500 years," Deepak Bajaj, one of the organisers, said.

The Tesla light show, a special feature with 170 registered cars coordinated by Vamsi Rajanala, exceeded expectations with over 300 cars dazzling the crowd.

“The rally, complemented by a Tesla light show, rhythmic dhol beats, and a delectable food feast elevated the event to unprecedented heights," Bajaj said.

Param Desai, also one of the organisers, said the grand celebration not only marked a significant cultural event, but also showcased the spirit of togetherness and the deep-rooted cultural ties within the community. PTI

