Mass stabbing on UK train leaves 10 injured, 9 of them critical; 2 held

Ten people were hospitalised, nine with life-threatening injuries, following a mass stabbing attack on a London-bound train early on Saturday evening (British time). Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to British police, counter-terrorism police are supporting the investigation. In a statement early Sunday, hours after the attack, British Transport Police also said the stabbings had been declared a “major incident.”

“Ten people have been taken to hospital with nine believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries,” the statement said. “This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation whilst we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident.”

Two suspects arrested

The attack took place as the train headed south towards Huntingdon, a market town a few miles northwest of the university city of Cambridge. The two suspects were arrested at the station, which is around 120 km north of London.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his “thoughts are with all those affected” after the “appalling incident”.

Emergency services, including armed police and air ambulances, responded quickly as the train drew into Huntingdon. The attack appears to have been contained swiftly after the train arrived at the station.

Motive not known yet

British Transport Police, which took the lead on the response given it is responsible for security matters on the trains, said “multiple people” were stabbed on the Doncaster to London King’s Cross train as it headed into Huntingdon. It did not provide a motive for the attack.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the local police force, said armed police attended the incident after officers were called to the scene at Huntingdon station at 7.39 pm on Saturday (1.09 am on Sunday IST). It confirmed the arrests of two persons.

Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he had heard of “horrendous scenes” on the train.

London North Eastern Railway, which operates the East Coast Mainline services in the UK, confirmed the incident had happened on one of its trains and urged passengers not to travel because of “major disruption”.

(With agency inputs)