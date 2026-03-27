LIVE: Govt cuts excise duties on petrol, diesel
Amid the West Asia conflict, the Union government has reduced excise duty to Rs 3 a litre from Rs 13 on petrol, to nil from Rs 10 on diesel
Here is the top, trending news of Friday, March 27, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 27 March 2026 9:33 AM IST
Rupee crashes to all-time low of 94.24 against US dollar
Rupee crashes 28 paise to all-time low of 94.24 against the US dollar in early trade.
- 27 March 2026 9:32 AM IST
Sensex tumbles 926.92 points
Sensex tumbles 926.92 points to 74,346.53 in early trade; Nifty drops 280.95 points to 23,025.50.
- 27 March 2026 9:30 AM IST
Asian markets slump as Wall Street records worst day since Iran war
Asian shares mostly fell on Friday (March 27) after Wall Street had its worst day since the start of the Iran war over growing doubts about a de-escalation.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.2 per cent to 52,982.86 in early trading. South Korea's Kospi sank 3.1 per cent to 5,293.26. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent to 24,825.50, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1 per cent to 3,893.21.
Taiwan's Taiex was trading 1.5 per cent lower.
On Thursday (March 26), Wall Street fell to its worst drop since the Iran war began, with the S&P 500 sinking 1.7 per cent for its worst day since January to 6,477.16.
- 27 March 2026 8:59 AM IST
Govt cuts excise duty to Rs 3 a litre on petrol, to nil on diesel
The Union government has cut excise duty to Rs 3 a litre from Rs 13 on petrol, to nil from Rs 10 on diesel.
- 27 March 2026 8:03 AM IST
Jag Vasant LPG tanker arrives in Gujarat
Jag Vasant LPG tanker arrives at Vadinar Port in Gujarat after crossing Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia conflict.
- 27 March 2026 7:54 AM IST
Draft UN resolution on free navigation in Strait of Hormuz under discussion: French foreign minister
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said at a news conference that the discussions are continuing in New York on the resolution for what he called a “strictly defensive” international mission for the vital waterway.
Barrot said the mission would escort ships and ensure traffic can resume as quickly as possible once “calm” is restored. The hope is that such a multilateral mission would help lower energy prices.
Barrot added he has been consulting with his counterparts in the Gulf, especially Bahrain, the Arab representative to the UN's most powerful body and one of several countries targeted by Iranian drones or missiles since the US and Israel began striking Iran on February 28.
- 27 March 2026 7:53 AM IST
In a southern Lebanese city emptied by Israel's offensive, some vow to stay put
The ancient coastal city of Tyre in Lebanon — famed for its Roman ruins and white sandy beaches — is almost a ghost town.
Abandoned dogs roam vacant streets dotted with apartment buildings blasted by recent Israeli airstrikes. The city largely emptied last week as Israel escalated its attacks against Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and issued sweeping evacuation orders for everywhere south of the Litani River.
In recent days Israeli airstrikes have also destroyed most of the bridges over the Litani, severing wide swaths of the country — including Tyre — from the rest of Lebanon.
But several thousand residents linger here in Tyre, refusing to be expelled from their land.
Fishermen who say they can't afford to abandon their work cast lines into the Mediterranean on Thursday, complaining that a strict curfew and scarcity of customers mean their daily catch yields a pittance.
- 27 March 2026 7:52 AM IST
Israel's military: Conducted a wave of strikes 'in the heart of Tehran'
Israel's military said early Friday that it had conducted a wave of strikes “in the heart of Tehran”.
Smoke was seen billowing in the Beirut skyline early Friday. There was no advance warning of a strike from Israel's military, which didn't immediately provide information.
Kuwait said early Friday that it shot down Iranian drones in an attack targeting the small, oil-rich nation. The United Arab Emirates sounded a missile alert over Dubai around the same time, though there was no sound of an interception heard in the city-state as rain blanketed it.
Israel's military said it was working to intercept a missile launch from Iran early Friday. Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, surrounding communities and central parts of the occupied West Bank. Emergency services said later that there were no reports of impacts or casualties. There were 10 salvos from Iran on Thursday, and Hezbollah fired at northern Israel throughout the day.
- 27 March 2026 7:14 AM IST
Jaishankar highlights urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations in G7 meet
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in France.
Jaishankar spoke at the meeting in France with partners on the reform of global governance.
"Spoke at the @G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting session with invited partners on reform of global governance. Highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains," Jaishankar posted on X.
"Specifically raised Global South’s concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security," the post read.
India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member in the United Nations.
Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.
- 27 March 2026 7:12 AM IST
Pakistan 'actively' engaged with all stakeholders to peacefully end Iran war
Pakistan said on Thursday that it was “actively and constructively engaged” with all stakeholders in the region and beyond to peacefully end the Iran war.
Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi faced a barrage of questions regarding Pakistan’s role in the peace efforts and any chances of face to face talks in Islamabad over the coming weekend.
He refused to confirm categorically about the direct talks in coming days while emphasising that Pakistan was making all out efforts to bring peace through talks.
The spokesperson said that Pakistan “have remained actively and constructively engaged with relevant regional stakeholders and beyond our region, consistently advocating for immediate de-escalation, cessation of hostilities and an irreversible path towards a peaceful resolution.” He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally leading “our diplomatic outreach” to promote dialogue and understanding among all concerned parties.
“His recent public messaging, as you would have noted, received a wider international audience, including acknowledgement by the leadership of the United States,” he said referring to a tweet by the PM which was shared by President Donald Trump.
He said Pakistan will continue to play a principled and proactive role in building bridges guided by sincerity of intent and clarity of purpose.