LIVE: US hits over 10,000 targets in Iran war, including two-thirds of munition plants
Meanwhile, Iran has dismissed an American plan to pause the war in the Middle East and launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries, including an assault that sparked a huge fire at Kuwait International Airport
Here is the top, trending news of Thursday, March 26, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 26 March 2026 10:22 AM IST
Veteran actor-director EA Rajendran dies at 71
Veteran actor and director E A Rajendran died in Pattathanam here on Thursday, film industry sources said. He was 71.
According to industry sources, he had been undergoing treatment for the past few months.
The funeral will be held at his native place in Thrithallur, Thrissur, on Friday.
Rajendran was the brother-in-law of actor Mukesh and the son-in-law of noted theatre director O Madhavan.
After marrying Sandhya, daughter of Madhavan and sister of Mukesh, they settled in Pattathanam, Kollam.
An alumnus of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, and the Film and Television Institute of India, Rajendran began his career as a theatre artist.
He made his film debut with ‘Greeshman’ in 1981 and went on to act in more than 50 films.
His last film was ‘Oru Perumkaliyattam’, directed by Jayaraj, in 2023.
He had also worked with the State Horticulture Corporation.
Rajendran is survived by wife, Sandhya Rajendran, and his son, Divyadarshan.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the actor's demise.
- 26 March 2026 9:40 AM IST
Delhi's minimum temperature 19.2 degrees C; rain, thunderstorm likely
Delhi on Thursday (March 26) recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office said, predicting rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the day. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain during the day.
The air quality was in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 176, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”.
- 26 March 2026 9:37 AM IST
FIFA announces latest phase of World Cup ticket sales
FIFA announced on Wednesday (March 25) plans for a final round of World Cup ticket sales. World soccer's governing body said over one million tickets had been sold by the end of the previous release between December and February and additional tickets would be put on general sale April 1 to the end of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.
The latest phase comes after FIFA president Gianni Infantino proclaimed in January that the demand for tickets was the equivalent of “1,000 years of World Cups at once” and all 104 matches at the latest edition Cup would be sold out.
FIFA has faced criticism over its ticket pricing strategy for the tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Fans accused FIFA of a “monumental betrayal” in December when tickets were put on general sale ranging from USD 140 for the cheapest group games to USD 8,680 for the final. On Tuesday, Football Supporters Europe said it had joined with consumer group Euroconsumers to make a formal complaint with the European Commission over prices.
FSE has criticised the exorbitant face prices and the employment of “dynamic pricing” for the first time at a World Cup, which could see costs rise even further.
FIFA said remaining tickets would be sold on a first-come first-served basis. It said the latest phase would enable fans to select specific seats, while those who have already bought tickets would be able to see which seats they have been allocated from April 1.
- 26 March 2026 9:25 AM IST
Security tightened across Bengal for Ram Navami celebrations
Security has been tightened across West Bengal for Ram Navami celebrations, as around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across the state to maintain law and order, a senior officer said. Carrying of weapons has also been prohibited and the number of participants in a procession capped at 500, he added.
"Around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across the state, and no procession with more than 500 participants will be allowed," the officer said on Wednesday (March 25). "If any procession violates the prescribed norms, it will be stopped immediately, and legal action will be taken," he added.
"Vigil has been upped in sensitive areas such as Howrah, Chandannagar, and Islampur. Central forces, including CRPF, have been kept on standby and will be deployed if required," the officer added.
A high-level meeting was held at state secretariat Nabanna to review the security arrangements. It was attended by the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, ADG (law and order), and district magistrates and superintendents of police of all districts, sources said.
According to officials, Ram Navami processions are likely to be held across the state between March 26 and March 29, with the highest number of rallies expected on Thursday. Strict instructions have been issued to district authorities to ensure that all processions are conducted in compliance with court guidelines.
- 26 March 2026 9:21 AM IST
Transnational terror case: JK Police's CIK carries out raids in 3 districts
The Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday (March 26) carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley as part of its investigations into a transnational terror module operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Pakistan and Bangladesh, officials said. They said the raids were conducted at 10 locations in three districts of the valley by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK).
"Raids are underway in Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal districts," the officials said.
They said the searches are backed by the search warrant issued by a court in a fresh terror investigation case registered recently at the CIK police station.
"The CIK investigation is into a terror module which is directed by one terrorist Shabir Ahmad Lone, a Kashmir-native LeT operator based in Bangladesh," the officials said. Lone is from Kangan area of the central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and is currently operating from Bangladesh, they added.
"The investigation is in a transnational terror module case linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as the module was reportedly receiving directions from LeT handlers based in Bangladesh and Pakistan," the officials said.
- 26 March 2026 9:11 AM IST
'Got offer from BJP, I will think about it': Snubbed TMC leader Manoj Tiwary
Snubbed from the ruling Trinamool Congress candidate list for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, former India cricketer and state minister Manoj Tiwary said he has received an offer from the BJP but is yet to take a call on his political future, saying "time will tell". Tiwary, the sitting MLA from Shibpur and minister of state for sports, was denied renomination as the TMC opted for Dr Rana Chatterjee as its candidate from the constituency. Confirming that he has been approached by the BJP, the 40-year-old former batter said he was in no hurry to decide his next move.
"I'm not in that mindset right now to decide whether I will continue in politics or not," Tiwary said on the sidelines of the Abhishek Dalmiya-organised NCC Baby League final at the Sambaran Banerjee Academy on Wednesday (March 25). "I will think about it, speak to my wife and then decide what to do. People like me (hardworking, capable individuals) always have offers. Only time will tell," he added.
His possible move could be an interesting proposition, especially with his former Bengal teammate Ashok Dinda already a part of the BJP. Dinda, now a BJP MLA, has been fielded from Moyna in the upcoming polls.
Speaking to the media for the first time after the TMC snub, Tiwary did not hide his disappointment at being dropped. "How can I say that I was not hurt?" he said. He further recalled how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him more than a dozen times and personally convinced him to join the TMC ahead of the previous assembly elections.
"I still remember I was practising at the JU ground when I saw 13-14 missed calls from the honourable chief minister. I called back Didi, and she wanted me to join. I joined only because of Didi, especially after the way she had been insulted by heavyweight leaders at that time," Tiwary said.
Having transitioned from cricket to politics, Tiwary said his intention was always to serve people. "I came through the grind while playing cricket, and I joined politics to serve the people. I never thought beyond cricket. But I still feel it was the correct decision," he added.
Asked again about his emotional state, Tiwary said, "I'm a human being after all; I have feelings. Even after doing so much good work... but it was God's will, I cannot do anything." Drawing from his cricketing career, he said it's always team-first for him, be it on the cricketing field or on the political pitch.
A right-handed batsman, he played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for India, scoring a century in his international career spanning 2008-15. He was a prominent domestic player for Bengal, having led the team to the Ranji final in 2022-23. He also played 98 matches in the IPL for four franchises and was a member of the 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders triumphant squad.
- 26 March 2026 8:43 AM IST
Fighting resumes between Pak, Afghanistan after temporary ceasefire ends, killing two
Renewed fighting erupted along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday (March 25) after a temporary ceasefire expired, killing at least two civilians and wounding others in eastern Afghanistan, Afghan Taliban officials said. The brief truce had been announced by the two sides ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Ziaur Rahman Speenghar, a director at the information and culture department in Afghanistan's Kunar province, said Pakistani forces fired dozens of artillery shells into the Narai and Sarkano districts, killing two civilians and wounding eight others after the ceasefire expired. Afghan border forces returned fire, he said, claiming they destroyed three Pakistani military posts and killed one person. His claims could not be independently verified. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan's military. However, a local Pakistani official in the northwest accused Afghan forces of initiating the exchange of fire in multiple areas.
The latest violence comes about a week after both sides agreed to halt hostilities following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar. The pause followed Pakistani strikes that the Afghan Taliban government said hit a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, killing more than 400 people. That toll could not be independently confirmed.
Pakistan has denied targeting civilians, saying it struck an ammunition depot.
Separately, the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, said it had resumed attacks inside Pakistan after observing its own three-day Eid ceasefire. The TTP, which is separate from but allied to the Afghan Taliban, has stepped up attacks inside Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021. The TTP has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States and the United Nations. Pakistan accuses Kabul of sheltering TTP leaders and thousands of members who carry out cross-border attacks.
Kabul denies the charge, but Pakistan has vowed to continue targeting TTP and its supporters inside Afghanistan until the Taliban government assures that it will not allow TTP and other militants to use the Afghan soil for attacks.
- 26 March 2026 8:39 AM IST
We don't want to get 'sucked into' that war: German defence minister on US-Iran conflict
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday (March 26) described the Iran war as an economic “catastrophe” and said Germany did not want to get “sucked into” the conflict.
Pistorius said Germany was ready to help secure any peace once that was achieved and appealed for a ceasefire as soon as possible.
“To make it crystal clear, this war is a catastrophe for the world's economies,” Pistorius told reporters at the Australian Parliament House. “From the beginning on, we have not been consulted before. Nobody asked us before. It's not our war, and therefore we don't want to get sucked into that war,” Pistorius added.
Pistorius addressed the media in the national capital Canberra following a meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.
- 26 March 2026 8:34 AM IST
US hits over 10,000 targets in Iran war: US Navy Admiral Brad Cooper
US forces have hit more than 10,000 targets so far in the Iran war, the head of the American military's Central Command said. US Navy Admiral Brad Cooper made the comments in a video released early Thursday (March 26) by Central Command.
“If you combine what we've accomplished with the success of our Israeli ally, together, we have struck thousands more,” Cooper said. “Our precision strikes have overwhelmed Iranian air defences and our combat flights are having tangible effects.”
Cooper added that the US has destroyed 92 per cent of “the Iranian navy's largest vessels.
“They've now lost the ability to meaningly project naval power and influence around the region and around the world,” Cooper said.
Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, through drone and missile attacks on shipping, however.
Cooper also said the US has struck over two-thirds of Iran's munitions plants.
“Today, we have damaged or destroyed over two-thirds of Iran's missile, drone and naval production facilities and shipyards — and we're not done yet,” he said. “We are on a path to completely eliminate Iran's wider military manufacturing apparatus.”
Satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press, though delayed by two weeks by Planet Labs PBC, have shown Israeli and US strikes targeting shipyards and missile facilities.
Iran has not acknowledged any of its materiel losses through the war.
- 26 March 2026 8:07 AM IST
8 killed in bus fire accident in Andhra's Markapuram
Eight persons were killed in a bus fire accident in Andhra's Markapuram district, say police.