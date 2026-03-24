LIVE: Israeli jets pound Beirut's southern suburbs
The Israeli military carried out overnight strikes, saying it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. No injuries were immediately reported
Here is the top, trending news of Tuesday, March 24, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 24 March 2026 8:03 AM IST
Asian shares mostly rebound after Trump hints at possible end to Iran war
Asian benchmarks mostly rebounded Tuesday, echoing cautious relief that swept through Wall Street after President Donald Trump said the United States has talked with Iran about a possible end to their war.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.1 per cent in morning trading to 52,093.02, recovering some of the losses it suffered the previous day.
Toyota Motor Corp's stock price gained 1.1 per cent in morning trading after it announced overnight that it was investing USD 1 billion in its Kentucky and Indiana auto plants. That's part of a plan to invest up to USD 10 billion in the US over the next five years that the Japanese automaker announced in November. Japanese manufacturers have been eager to show their contribution to American jobs and economic growth.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5 per cent to 8,404.00. South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.2 per cent to 5,526.24.
Global markets have been on a roller coaster ride over worries about the war in Iran, which began in late February, especially nations in Asia, which are severely affected by any lack of access to the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for energy shipments from the Middle East.
In energy trading, benchmark US crude gained USD 2.02 to USD 90.15 a barrel. Brent crude the international standard, added USD 1.41 to USD 101.35 a barrel, reversing course after easing overnight on Wall Street that came after Trump said the United States and Iran held productive talks “regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East” over the last two days.
- 24 March 2026 8:02 AM IST
Iranian report claims energy infrastructure damage in strikes
A semiofficial Iranian news agency close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard reported early Tuesday that two energy sites had been struck by airstrikes.
The report by the Fars news agency appeared timed to call into question comments by US President Donald Trump, who extended his deadline for Tehran to halt its attacks that have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. Trump had threatened to strike Iranian power plants.
Fars claimed an attack struck natural gas infrastructure in Isfahan, while another “targeted” a gas pipeline for the Khorramshahr power plant.
Neither Israel nor the US had claimed strikes in the area on Monday, though both countries don't always acknowledge their attacks. It also wasn't immediately clear if those sites had been specifically targeted or damaged in strikes hitting other sites in the area. AP
- 24 March 2026 6:42 AM IST
Israeli jets pound Beirut's southern suburbs
The Israeli military carried out overnight strikes on multiple neighbourhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, saying it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. No injuries were immediately reported.
Low-flying jets were heard over the city as the strikes took place.
The military had earlier renewed evacuation warnings for several neighbourhoods, as tens of thousands of residents had already fled the area.
Large fires and plumes of smoke were seen rising across the southern suburbs following the strikes.
Israeli strikes have so far killed more than 1,000 people in Lebanon and displaced around 1 million others, according to Lebanese authorities.