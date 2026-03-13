Live | No life insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei: Netanyahu
- 13 March 2026 7:19 AM IST
Netanyahu says Israeli strikes have killed top nuclear scientists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli attacks have killed top Iranian nuclear scientists.
Speaking Thursday night at a news conference, Netanyahu denounced Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as a “puppet of the Revolutionary Guards” who cannot appear in public. And he addressed the Iranian people, saying the moment for a “new path of freedom” was approaching and that Israel stands with them.
“But at the end of the day, it depends on you. It is in your hands,” he said.
- 13 March 2026 6:47 AM IST
US military refuelling plane crashes in Iraq, rescue is underway
An American military refuelling plane taking part in the operation against Iran crashed in Iraq and rescue efforts were underway, US Central Command said Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. A US official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the developing situation, said the KC-135 aircraft that crashed had at least five crew members aboard.
The crash was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire, the military said in a statement, which described the plane as “a loss.” US Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said that two aircraft were involved and that one landed safely and the other went down in western Iraq.
A second US official, who similarly spoke on condition of anonymity, said the other plane involved also was a KC-135 tanker.
“More information will be made available as the situation develops,” Central Command said. “We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members.” The tanker is the fourth publicly acknowledged aircraft to crash as part of the US military's operations against Iran. Last week, three American fighter jets were mistakenly downed by friendly Kuwaiti fire.
All six crew members safely ejected from the F-15E Strike Eagles and were in stable condition after being recovered, the US said.
- 13 March 2026 6:46 AM IST
Trump administration takes steps to ease sanction on Russian oil
The US Treasury Department announced Thursday it was taking steps to further ease sanctions on Russian oil as crude prices surge during the Iran war.
The agency said that it was granting a license that authorises the delivery and sale of some sanctioned Russia crude oil and petroleum products for the next month.
Trump signalled earlier this week that he would take further action to ease restrictions on sanctioned oil to help make for the loss of oil flowing on the market because of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The move follows the Trump administration granting temporary permission for India to buy Russian oil.
- 13 March 2026 6:46 AM IST
Attack at Michigan synagogue was 'targeted act of violence against Jewish community': FBI
An attacker armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into one of the nation's largest reform synagogues Thursday, driving through a hallway as security opened fire, fatally shooting him, authorities said.
Jennifer Runyan, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit field office, at a news conference on Thursday called the incident “deeply disturbing and tragic” and said the FBI was leading the investigation.
The agency considered the crime a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community,” she said.
- 13 March 2026 6:45 AM IST
Armed man rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue and was fatally shot by security
An attacker armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into one of the nation's largest reform synagogues Thursday, driving through a hallway as security opened fire, fatally shooting him.
The vehicle caught fire after crashing into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, just outside Detroit, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Associated Press (AP).
None of the synagogue's staff, teachers or the 140 children at its early childhood centre were injured, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.
- 13 March 2026 6:44 AM IST
No life insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei: Netanyahu
Asserting that the joint US-Israel campaign against Iran is “going better than expected” and Israel is “stronger than ever”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said there was “no life insurance” for Iran’s newly chosen Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
Responding to a question about whether Israel would target Khamenei and Hezbollah leader Naem Qassem, Netanyahu said, “I wouldn’t take out a life insurance policy on any of the leaders of the terror organisations.” Mojtaba's father, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israel strikes on February 28.
Israel launched its campaign dubbed “Roaring Lion” on February 28 against Iran, which was joined by the US which gave it the name “Epic Fury”, with the claimed objective of "foiling Iran’s nuclear ambitions, dismantling its missile programme and delivering a crushing blow to its regional proxies".
On the topic of toppling the regime in Iran, the Israeli prime minister said that the US and Israel were acting “to create the conditions for the Iranian people so they can remove the cruel regime of tyranny”.
“We are landing crushing blows on the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij both in the streets and at checkpoints – and we are still active,” he said.
Addressing the Iranian people, the Israeli leader said, “The moment when you can embark on a new path of freedom – that moment is approaching. We stand by you, we are helping you. But at the end of the day – it depends on you! It is in your hands.” When asked by reporters again if Israel would push for a regime change, Netanyahu said, “You can lead someone to water, you cannot make him drink.” “We will create optimal conditions to do this, including airstrikes as we did yesterday, as we are doing these days, to try to give them the space needed to take to the streets,” signalling that the campaign wouldn’t include introducing boots on the ground to force the ouster of the current regime.
In any case, the Israeli premier said that the war has ensured that it is “no longer the same Iran, it is no longer the same Middle East, and it is also not the same Israel”.
“We do not wait. We initiate, we attack, and we do so with a force that is unprecedented,” he said, adding that Israel has “many surprises” up its sleeve for the current campaign.
Netanyahu also lauded his relationship with US President Donald Trump.
“We have created an alliance unlike any before with the United States – an alliance with our great friend, my personal friend, President Trump. We speak almost every day. We speak freely, exchange ideas and advice, and make decisions together,” Netanyahu said.
He stressed that he and Trump spoke a short time ago, and the US president told him, “Our relationship is one hundred times stronger than any relationship that has existed between an American president and an Israeli prime minister. We are not thinking only about our countries, or only about this generation. We are thinking about future generations – about the future of humanity.” Netanyahu hinted at possible new breakthroughs on the diplomatic front for Israel in the region.
“In these days, my team and I are weaving additional alliances with countries in the region – alliances that only a few weeks ago would have seemed unimaginable,” he added, without elaborating.