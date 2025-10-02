Manchester synagogue attack leaves 3 dead, several injured on Yom Kippur

Three people, including the third one thought to be the attacker, have died after a car was driven into a crowd and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in the north of Manchester on Thursday (October 2).

The Greater Manchester Police, in a series of posts on X, stated that two people have died following a “major incident” outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

Attacker likely shot dead by police

It further stated that a third person, a man suspected to be the offender, is believed to have died after being shot by GMP Firearms Officers. However, his conditions cannot be verified at present due to “suspicious items” on the person.

“Greater Manchester Police can confirm two people have died following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall,” stated the police.

“A third person, a man believed to be the offender, was shot by GMP Firearms Officers and is also believed to be deceased. It cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person. The bomb disposal unit has been called and is now at the scene,” it added.

Three remain critical

According to police, three other members of the public are in critical condition. The area has been evacuated. “Three other members of the public remain in a serious condition. A large number of people worshipping at the synagogue at the time of the incident were held inside while the immediate area was made safe, but have since been evacuated,” stated the police.

It further stated that it was in contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester. “A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities,” police said.

“We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result, the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue,” it added.

Video footage from the scene shows police warning the public, saying “Get back, he has a bomb’ with a photo showing a man with items around his waist, reported BBC.

Police received call after 9.30 am

Earlier, Greater Manchester Police stated in a series of posts on X that a caller urged them to rush to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 am.

The police further stated that the caller told them that he witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

It said that minutes later, shots were fired by firearms officers. “One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” it added.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of the Greater Manchester area, told BBC Radio, “The immediate danger appears to be over.” The incident occurred as members of the Jewish community observed Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.