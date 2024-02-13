Man, who flew from London to New York sans passport, boarding pass, arrested

A man who reportedly managed to evade security and board a flight from London to New York without a passport or boarding pass has been arrested after he failed to appear before court, the BBC reported.

Quoting Met Police, BBC said Craig Sturt was charged on December 25 for “obtaining services by deception, being unlawfully airside and boarding an aircraft without permission.”

Sturt, 46, and a resident of Slough, Berkshire, was, arrested on Monday (February 12) after he failed to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

According to the report, Sturt on December 23 took a British Airways flight from Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport without a passport or a boarding pass.

He was initially arrested on December 25 after getting back from New York to London.

“All people who go airside are subject to security screening, including the individual involved in this case,” BBC quoted a Heathrow Airport spokesperson as saying.

“We are supporting the authorities with their ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Sturt was reportedly arrested in Richmond, south-west London and is in the custody of London police, the report said.