Malaysia: Gas pipeline bursts, sparks colossal fire near Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Apr 1 (AP) A colossal fire erupted Tuesday in a Malaysian suburb outside Kuala Lumpur, prompting evacuations of nearby homes.

The towering inferno near a gas station in Putra Heights in central Selangor state was visible for kilometers (miles).

Dozens of Selangor firefighters were sent to the scene. Department director Wan Mohamad Razali Wan Ismail was cited by The Star English-language newspaper as saying that firefighters on the ground identified a burst pipeline as the cause of the fire.

No further details were immediately available.

Pictures and videos of the fireball went viral on social media, with some residents saying they felt the doors and windows of their homes shaking believed to be due to the fire explosion earlier. (AP)

