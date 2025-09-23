'Guess what, I’m waiting in the street': Macron tells Trump after NYPD stops him

It involved two heads of state and a crucial UN General Assembly meeting in New York City. Then came a traffic “freeze” imposed by police as the convoy of one of the heads of state was passing through, resulting in the other getting stuck on the road. All this recently took place involving French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

French President and a New York cop

The rather comic incident that took place recently has come to light after a video of the French President shows him standing on the sidewalk with his delegation as a New York police officer repeatedly apologises to him, saying that he cannot cross the road as traffic has been halted as a motorcade was passing through.

“I’m sorry, President, I’m really sorry. Just that everything has been frozen right now. There is a motorcade coming right now this way. I’m sorry,” the police officer tells Macron as quoted by PTI.

A visibly amused Macron told the police official that he needed to go to the French Embassy across the road and, in a light-hearted way, told him that if he cannot see it, then he should let him cross. The conversation took place as one of the French President’s delegation members can be seen struggling to control his laughter.

Marcon ‘dials’ Trump

Then Macron told the police officer, “Let me call,” but does not reveal who he was calling. From the telephonic conversation, it seemed that Macron called Trump and told him that he was waiting in the street because everything has been halted for him as sirens blared in the background.

“How are you? Guess what, I am waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you,” Marcon apparently told Trump.

Whenever the US president travels to the United Nations headquarters, security measures impose what is known as a “freeze”, shutting down traffic across several blocks around the UN, reported PTI.

“That was the case yesterday as we were leaving the building, with the American presidential motorcade on its way. Taking advantage of the pause, the president placed a phone call to Donald Trump. The exchange was described as warm and friendly, and provided an opportunity to touch base on a number of international issues,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

French President obliges photo-seekers

However, Macron seems to be using the situation for some light-hearted interaction with the passerby as he is seen walking on the sidewalk and occasionally stopping to take photographs with the public, as France’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont donned the photographer’s hat and clicked as Macron stands with the couple for a photograph.

The annual high-level General Assembly session brings not only world leaders to the UN headquarters but gridlocks, severe traffic congestion and heavy security across New York City as Manhattan is fortified for a week for the visiting heads of state and government, foreign ministers and their high-powered delegations.

