LTTE chief Prabhakaran and family are truly dead, declares his brother

LTTE founder leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, his wife and their three children are dead, all of them perishing in the final stages of Sri Lanka’s war in 2009, Prabhakaran’s elder brother Velupillai Manoharan has declared publicly for the first time.

Manoharan told the Jaffna Monitor magazine’s latest issue that he was stating this to end what he said was a huge scam perpetrated by a section of the Tamil diaspora to cheat money from unsuspecting Tamils by insisting that Prabhakaran and some of his family members were still alive.

“As Prabhakaran’s elder brother, I felt it was my responsibility to end this nonsense,” Manoharan, who is based in Denmark, told the fortnightly journal. “Additionally, there have been false rumours that my brother is alive and living abroad.”

Debunking fake narrative

Manoharan spoke days after organising his family’s first public commemoration of the death of Prabhakaran and his family at the DGI Huset Conference Centre in Denmark on May 18 that was attended by a large number of Sri Lankan Tamils.

In recent months, a young Tamil woman living in the West had falselyclaimed to be Prabhakaran’s daughter Thuvaraga (Dwarka), “deceiving the diaspora out of millions of dollars”, Manoharan said.

“As Prabhakaran’s elder brother, I have a responsibility to reveal the truth about what happened to him and his family. If we do not speak out, these false narratives will dominate, and everyone will believe this nonsense,” he said.

'Spoke to Prabhakaran'

Manoharan, who left Sri Lanka for good in 1975 even as Prabhakaran was slowly rising the ranks of Tamil militancy, was never with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which was founded in 1976 and later rose to be one of the deadliest insurgent groups globally.

Manoharan told Jaffna Monitor that he often spoke with Prabhakaran on the telephone until the end of 2008, and for the last time a couple of months before the latter got killed, in May 2009.

Recalling the final conversations, Manoharan said: “He (Prabhakaran) said the situation was getting out of hand and asked for advice since our parents were with him.”

Admitted to ‘problems’

Asked if Prabhakaran ever admitted that the LTTE’s war was about to end, Manoharan replied: “No, he did not. He said they would continue to fight but acknowledged that the problems were overwhelming.”

Since the armed struggle for an independent Tamil Eelam ended in May 2009, some politicians in Tamil Nadu including P Nedumaran as well as a section of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora from Sri Lanka have maintained that Prabhakaran escaped from the conflict zone and would emerge one day.

The situation took a turn for the worse when a young Tamil woman in November 2023 claimed to be Prabhakaran’s daughter and said she continued to back the Tamil political struggle. The digital claim created a stir.

Fake ‘daughter’

Although it soon emerged that the woman was a fake and not Prabhakaran’s daughter, some Tamils continued to claim that the LTTE chief’s wife and daughter were alive. The claimants included some relatives of Prabhakaran’s wife in the West.

Manoharan accused two well-known Tamil diaspora organisations and some Tamils who reside in the West of unleashing lies about Prabhakaran’s family to swindle money.

“These individuals and organisations have orchestrated a complex network for deceit. They exploit the emotional and financial support of the Tamil diaspora by falsely claiming that Thuvaraga, Prabhakaran’s daughter, is still live. This claim is used to siphon funds from well-meaning supporters who believe they are aiding Prabhakaran’s family and the Tamil cause.

Easy money

“It is all about easy money. By falsely claiming that Thuvaraga is alive, they can potentially earn millions of dollars without having to work hard or do anything significant.”

Manoharan named one of the men involved in the deceit as Sritharan, who he said brought a man in 2004 claiming he was from Sri Lanka and needed to be helped.

“I gave him 25,000 kronor but later found out that the man was actually from Italy, not Tamil Eelam. I even informed my brother Prabhakaran about this.”

MPs corrupt too

Manoharan said he lost touch with his parents after they crossed over to the military-held territory when the war ended in Sri Lanka.

“We reached out to various Tamil nationalist MPs but they didn’t help us. A few MPs indirectly asked for money to facilitate communication with our parents.” Manoharan refused to name any of the MPs, saying “they are still there, occupying their seats in Parliament”.

In his interview, Manoharan urged Tamils to stop believing that Prabhakaran and his family were somehow and somewhere alive.

“My brother Prabhakaran and his entire family are no more. They all attained martyrdom. It is essential to accept this reality. Please do not fall prey to these fraudsters who claim to be my brother’s family. These individuals are exploiting your emotions and the legacy of my brother for their own gain.”



Brother’s advice

He said that if anyone wanted to truly honour Prabhakaran’s memory, “focus on helping our people in Sri Lanka. Many Tamils who were affected by the war still live in abject poverty and face daily struggles.

“Channel your efforts and resources towards rebuilding the lives of these war-affected individuals… The best way to keep my brother’s legacy alive is by working towards the betterment of our Tamil community and ensuring that those who have suffered do not continue to live in hardship.”

Prabhakaran, born into a middle-class family in Jaffna in November 1954, was the youngest of four children of a government officer and his wife. He married Madhivathani at a Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu in 1984 and they had three children.