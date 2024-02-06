Love in the times of AI: How this Russian guy used ChatGPT to find a wife
Even as the world discovers the wonders of Artificial Intelligence (AI) — while some shudder at its perils — a Russian man seems to be racing years ahead of his peers in putting it to use for his benefit.
Alexander Zhadan apparently used a Tinder bot, powered by ChatGPT, to meet more than 5,000 women on the dating app before picking the love of his life Karina who is now his wife.
What the bot did
Zhadan has posted the details of his AI use to find love in a long post on X. His post begins with, “I proposed to a girl with whom ChatGPT had been communicating for me for a year.” Apparently, the bot fixed dates for him, chatted with those women, and removed unfit matches.
It was not easy, as he kept using several variations of the ChatGPT bot over a year to help it pick better dates and make better conversations. Some of the chats were bizarre and some made him look outright creepy.
One in 5,239
Finally, there came a time when “The machine was able to select the right girls almost always correctly”. Zhadan has explained all his moves with charts and diagrams in the series of posts.
According to him, he proposed to Karina after “meeting” around 5,239 women. After that, he stopped using the bot, he says.
And how did Karina react when he told her how a bot had helped him pick her as his life partner? According to Zhadan, she took it quite calmly.