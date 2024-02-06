Love in the times of AI: How this Russian guy used ChatGPT to find a wife

Even as the world discovers the wonders of Artificial Intelligence (AI) — while some shudder at its perils — a Russian man seems to be racing years ahead of his peers in putting it to use for his benefit.

Alexander Zhadan apparently used a Tinder bot, powered by ChatGPT, to meet more than 5,000 women on the dating app before picking the love of his life Karina who is now his wife.

What the bot did

Zhadan has posted the details of his AI use to find love in a long post on X. His post begins with, “I proposed to a girl with whom ChatGPT had been communicating for me for a year.” Apparently, the bot fixed dates for him, chatted with those women, and removed unfit matches.