Louvre’s security password revealed after heist; blunder stuns internet

It turns out that the iconic Louvre Museum’s greatest vulnerability wasn’t its glass walls or its guards, but the password used to protect its video surveillance servers. The museum’s digital security network was reportedly safeguarded by a single word: “LOUVRE.”

Elon Musk reacted to the news with a brief "wow" on X.

Heist in Louvre's museum

The revelation emerged just weeks after a daring USD 102-million (Rs 903.87 crores) daylight heist at the Paris museum.

Four thieves are said to have used a service lift to access a first-floor gallery in broad daylight, cut through glass, and escaped with priceless jewels, including items once owned by Napoleon’s family, all within seven minutes.

The disclosure that the world’s most famous museum, home to treasures such as the Mona Lisa, relied on such a weak password for its video surveillance system has left the public incredulous.

Glaring password error

According to the French newspaper Libération, the National Information Security Agency detected numerous IT vulnerabilities during several audits conducted between 2014 and 2025.

The audits reportedly painted a troubling picture of outdated computer systems and serious security flaws that were deemed highly inappropriate for an institution of such international significance.

Authorities have since arrested several suspects in connection with the heist, some of whom are known to police for previous thefts. French investigators believe the October 19 robbery may have been commissioned by a private collector.

Social media reactions

The password revelation quickly gained traction online, with users on X expressing disbelief and humour in equal measure.

One user wrote, “If you feel like you’re bad at your job and it’s making you depressed, just remember that, as the investigation into the recent heist revealed, the password to access the Louvre’s video surveillance system was ‘Louvre’.”

Another commented, “If you ever have imposter syndrome, just remember that the security password for the Louvre was ‘louvre’.”

A third post read, “Next time you doubt your competence, remember even the Louvre protected priceless art with the password ‘Louvre’. Sometimes the system, not the worker, is what’s broken.”

An user summed up the general disbelief stating, “The entire Louvre security camera system was protected by the password ‘Louvre’. This has to be a joke, right?”