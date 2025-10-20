Louvre heist: French minister says robbers were experienced, well-prepared

With pressure building up on the French government in the wake of a daring daytime heist at Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum on Sunday (October 19), and the police’s continuing search for the thieves who spent just seven minutes to conclude their mission, the country’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez conceded that securing museums constituted a “major weak spot”.

France has witnessed several cases of robberies at its museums in the recent months but the one in Paris has perhaps exceeded them all. Nine items stolen in the heist date back to France’s 19th century royalty and are priceless, not only in terms of their antique value but also commercial cost since they are coated with diamonds and prestigious gemstones.

'Heist carried out by experienced team'

As the police searched for four masked robbers who carried out the audacious mission with precision, leaving no trace behind, Nunez also acknowledged that they were "clearly" a team that was fully prepared on its homework. Confirming that the raid lasted just seven minutes, he also called the thieves experienced, and possibly foreigners. Even a former police chief of Paris echoed Nunez’s words.

The interior minister said on Sunday that a specialist police team that has a high success rate in solving high-profile robberies, has been handed over the case.

Gave country terrible image: Minister

That the government was not at ease by the incident was evident from the words of Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, who on Monday (October 20) told one of the country’s radio stations that it was a failure on their part and the episode gave France a “terrible image”.

The heist also sparked a political outrage with French President Emmanuel Macron terming it as an attack on France's history and vowed that every possible step would be taken to nab the culprits. far-right leaders said the humiliation was beyond tolerance and that it left the French soul wounded.

Experts were apprehensive that the stolen items might never be recovered in their original form since the robbers would not leave their originality intact.

It is not the first time that Louvre has seen such incidents. In 1998, a painting by Camille Corot was stolen and was never found again. In 1911, its most famous work, Mona Lisa, was also stolen and was recovered two years later.