Looking forward to strong ties with Brunei: PM Modi

Bandar Seri Begawan, Sep 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was looking forward to strong ties with Brunei, as he arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation trip meant to strengthen cooperation in sectors like defence, trade and investment, energy as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to take the historical relationship to new heights.

As a special gesture, Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport. From Brunei, Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday.

Modi visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei, which was built by the current Sultan's father. He also inaugurated the new chancery premises of the High Commission of India. At both places, he interacted with the Indian diaspora.

He was received by Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Awang Badaruddin at the mosque, where he also watched a video depicting its history.

"Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport," Modi said in a post on X shortly after his arrival here.

While inaugurating the new chancery premises, Modi termed it as indicative of stronger ties between the two countries.

"Delighted to inaugurate the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, indicative of our stronger ties with Brunei Darussalam. This will also be serving our diaspora," he said in another post on X.

The prime minister lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque, inaugurating the chancery premises, which embodies a "profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements, it said.

"The design not only pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere," it said.

Modi also interacted with the members of the vibrant Indian diaspora who were part of the event, appreciating their contribution as a "living bridge" between the two countries and strengthening bilateral ties. The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei’s healthcare and education sectors has been well acknowledged, the release said.

The first phase of Indians arriving in Brunei started with the discovery of oil in the 1920s. Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei.

Modi was welcomed by the Indian community members when he arrived at his hotel, where a little girl presented him with his sketch and he gave her his autograph.

He said he was looking forward to strong ties between the countries, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.

"This visit is special as it is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM and is taking place as the two countries are celebrating 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Brunei to attend the 11th ASEAN-India Summit in October 2013.

Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium, the MEA said.

On Wednesday, Modi will hold bilateral talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The visit will further strengthen India's cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture as well as people-to-people exchanges and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors, the MEA said.

From Brunei, Modi will travel to Singapore, where he will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. He would also meet with leaders of Singapore's vibrant business community.

"Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision. I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region," Modi said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)