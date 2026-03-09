Live! Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader as Trump says oil surge a ‘small price’

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday (March 9), as the war that began a little over a week ago with his father's killing took a dramatic turn.

The younger Khamenei, who had not been seen or heard from publicly since the war started, had long been considered a contender for the post, even before an Israeli strike killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.

His appointment came after signs of a rift among Iranian officials as the country awaited a decision by the Assembly of Experts, a group of clerics that selects the supreme leader. State TV read a statement from the assembly, saying he was selected based on "strong" votes and urging the nation to unite behind him. The station broadcast scenes of people celebrating in parts of Tehran.

There has been only one other transfer of power in the office of supreme leader since the Islamic Revolution almost a half-century ago.

A secretive figure, the 56-year-old Khamenei now stands at the heart of Iran's theocracy and will have final say over all matters of state. He will serve as commander-in-chief of the military and powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. He also has authority over a stockpile of highly-enriched uranium that could be used to build a nuclear weapon, if he chooses to decree it.

The selection of Khamenei faces the likelihood of US criticism. But Iran's Revolutionary Guard issued a statement expressing support, as did the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Top Iranian security official Ali Larijani, speaking to state TV, praised the Assembly of Experts for "courageously" convening even as airstrikes continued in Tehran. He said the younger Khamenei had been trained by his father and "can handle this situation".

Meanwhile, taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump has said that the current oil prices are a small price to pay amid the conflict with Iran.

“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Here is the top, trending news of Monday, March 9, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.

Scroll down for all Live updates.