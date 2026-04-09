LIVE: Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israel attacks kill 182 in Lebanon

A ceasefire deal to pause the war in Iran appeared to hang by a thread as the Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

At least 182 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in one of the deadliest days in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

The White House demanded that the channel be reopened and sought to keep peace talks on track.

The US and Iran both claimed victory after reaching the agreement, and world leaders expressed relief, even as more drones and missiles hit Iran and Gulf Arab countries.

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