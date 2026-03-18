LIVE: Iran avenges Larijani’s death with ‘100 strikes’ on Tel Aviv, pounds Gulf too
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was considered one of the most powerful figures in the country since Ali Khamenei's death
Here is the top, trending news of Wednesday, March 18, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states’ politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.Scroll below for updates.
Live Updates
- 18 March 2026 11:06 AM IST
Strait of Hormuz sees 90 ship crossings despite Iran conflict
About 90 ships including oil tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the outset of the war with Iran and it is still exporting millions of barrels of oil at a time when the waterway has been effectively closed, according to maritime and trade data platforms.
Many of the vessels that passed through the strait were so-called “dark” transits evading Western government sanctions and oversight that likely have ties to Iran, maritime data firm Lloyd's List Intelligence said.
More recently, vessels with ties to India and Pakistan have also successfully crossed the strait as governments stepped up negotiations. (PTI)
- 18 March 2026 11:05 AM IST
Iran avenges Larijani's death with 100 strikes on Tel Aviv
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for striking over 100 targets in Tel Aviv in response to the killing of its senior security official, Ali Larijani.
In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes were carried out as part of the 61st wave of its ongoing campaign, Operation True Promise 4, aimed at countering what it described as “American-Israeli aggression.”
“The hostile sites were hit using multi‑warhead Khorramshahr‑4 and Qadr missiles, along with Emad and Kheibar Shekan projectiles, in retaliation for the martyrdom of Dr. Larijani, the former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC),” the statement declared.
- 18 March 2026 10:54 AM IST
Top US intel officials set to testify about Iran war, threats at home
Top Trump administration national security officials facing back-to-back congressional hearings starting Wednesday are expected to be pressed on the war in Iran, including a deadly strike on a school, as well as the FBI's capacity to prevent terror attacks inside the United States.
The annual worldwide threats hearings involving the government's senior-most intelligence officials are taking place at a time of scrutiny over the US military campaign in the Middle East and heightened concerns about terrorism in the homeland following recent attacks at a Michigan synagogue and Virginia university.
The testimony before the House and Senate intelligence committees is expected to centre on the war and in particular the revelation that outdated intelligence likely led to the US firing a missile that hit an elementary school in Iran and killed over 165 people.
The outdated targeting data was reported to have come from the Defence Intelligence Agency, whose director, Lt. Gen. James H. Adams, is among those set to testify. The White House says the strike is still under investigation.
The hearings, which begin Wednesday in the Senate and continue Thursday in the House, are also likely to delve into internal administration debate over the war given the resignation this week of Joe Kent as director of the National Counterterrorism Centre.
Kent said Tuesday that he could not “in good conscience” back the Trump administration's war and that he did not agree that Iran posed an imminent threat to the US.
Hours later, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, whose office oversaw Kent's work and who is expected at the hearings this week, wrote in a carefully worded social media post that it was up to Trump to decide whether Iran posed a threat. She did not mention her own views of the strikes.
Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe may also be questioned over recent intelligence assessments about Iran, including one that showed US strikes are unlikely to result in a regime change in Tehran, and another that cast doubt on claims Iran was preparing to strike first.
The hearings are also likely to focus on Kash Patel's leadership of the FBI. It will be his first public appearance on Capitol Hill since video surfaced last month showing him partying with members of the US men's hockey team following their gold medal win at the Winter Olympics.
He has fired dozens of agents in his first year on the job, raising concerns about an exodus of national security experience at a time when the US is confronting an elevated terrorism threat.
- 18 March 2026 8:23 AM IST
US hits Iran missile sites near Strait of Hormuz with 5000-pound bombs
After being snubbed by its NATO allies and China, the US has made its first major move to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The US military has announced that it had struck Iranian missile installations near the vital waterway using “multiple 5,000‑pound deep‑penetrator” bombs. “US forces successfully employed multiple 5,000‑pound deep‑penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz,” Central Command stated on X. “The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.”
- 18 March 2026 7:21 AM IST
Israel kills two senior Iranian security officials
Israel killed two senior Iranian security officials in a major blow to the Islamic Republic's leadership as it faces its greatest test in decades, and Iran responded Wednesday with renewed missile and drone attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours and Israel.
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was considered one of the most powerful figures in the country since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war. Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani was the head of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij.
Iran confirmed the killings of both men, who were key to Iran's violent crackdown on protests in January that challenged the theocracy's 47-year rule.
Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel on Wednesday as sirens sounded across the central part of the country and loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv. Israel's medical service, Magen David Adom, said two people were killed in Ramat Gan, a district east of Tel Aviv.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Arab states also faced barrages of Iranian-fired missiles and drones Wednesday that were intercepted by air defence systems.
With concerns growing about a global energy crisis, an Iranian official said Tehran had no intention of relinquishing its tight grip on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the killings were aimed at “undermining this regime to give the Iranian people the opportunity to remove it.” But there have been no signs of anti-government protests since the war began, as many Iranians shelter from the American and Israeli strikes.
- 18 March 2026 7:17 AM IST
Trump fumes at NATO for refusing to help secure Strait of Hormuz, embraces going it alone
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday NATO and most other allies have rejected his calls to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, grousing that he has been unable to rally support behind his war of choice in Iran that he insists he's conducting for the good of the world, even if it doesn't appreciate his effort.
Trump, who has been pressing allies to help safeguard the critical waterway to ease a chokepoint on the region's oil exports, fumed that the US is not getting support “despite the fact that we helped” NATO “so much,” and said that it was in allies' interest to prevent Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.
“You would have thought they would have said, We'd love to send a couple of minesweepers.' That's not a big deal,” Trump said. “It doesn't cost very much money. But they didn't do that.” While he expressed resentment at traditional US allies, Trump insisted he's OK with the solidifying dynamic of the conflict, which, for better or worse, will rest largely on his shoulders alone.
“We don't need any help, actually,” Trump told reporters as he hosted Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin for a St Patrick's Day visit to the White House.
Trump complained that NATO allies have counted on tens of billions of dollars in U.S. backing for Ukraine to fend off Russia's invasion, but could not return the favour to help the U.S. and Israel in its efforts to defang Iran, which has posed a threat to the Middle East and beyond for years. The U.S., he added, has spent hundreds of billions fortifying Europe and Asian defences.
- 18 March 2026 7:14 AM IST
Zelenskyy, Starmer urge continuing support for Ukraine as Iran war steals focus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia and Iran “brothers in hatred” on Tuesday as he sought support from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a time when the Iran war has robbed momentum from US-brokered talks to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy urged Ukraine's allies not to forget about his country, and suggested the US and others should make use of Ukraine's anti-drone technology during the West Asia war that has also revived Russia's ailing economy through increased oil revenue and could soon limit Kyiv's access to vital Western air defence systems, which are needed in the Middle East.Holding talks with Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street, Starmer said “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin can't be the one who benefits from the conflict in Iran, whether that's oil prices or the dropping of sanctions."
- 18 March 2026 7:12 AM IST
Macron says France could help secure Hormuz only after bombing stops
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his country is ready to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, but only as part of a mission separate from the current Middle East war.
“We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never take part in operations to reopen or liberate the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron said, responding to US President Donald Trump's call for European nations to send warships to the Persian Gulf.
Speaking ahead of a security meeting at the Elysee presidential palace, he stressed any mission would require “discussions and de-escalation with Iran” and must be “entirely separate from the ongoing military operations and bombings”.
- 18 March 2026 7:11 AM IST
World isn't ready for new Middle East refugee crisis: UN migration agency
The world is not ready for a new Middle East refugee crisis, the UN migration agency said on Tuesday.
Humanitarian groups are bracing for crisis as the US-Israeli war against Iran and its proxies displace millions across the Middle East, said International Organisation for Migration Brussels director Lukas Gehrke.
In Lebanon, more than a million people are displaced, and about 100,000 people, mostly Syrians, have fled into Syria, where the IOM expects 250,000 refugees might soon need food and medicine, he said.
Inside Iran, Gehrke said fighting has damaged about 55,000 civilian structures including 30,000 homes, pushing people to shelter within Iran, with IOM tracking more than half a million cars headed north.
Meanwhile the war has disrupted global supply chains, and funding cuts have hit aid agencies hard.
- 18 March 2026 7:10 AM IST
UN food agency fears record global hunger if West Asia conflict continues
The World Food Programme on Tuesday said the Middle East conflict is upending its supply chains like rarely before and could push 45 million more people into acute hunger if the war lasts through June. That would be up from 319 million now.
“This would take global hunger levels to an all-time record. And it's a terrible, terrible prospect,” WFP deputy executive director Carl Skau told a UN briefing in Geneva.
Spiking food and fuel costs could price millions of families out of stable access to foods, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.
As a result, he said the WFP could be “on the brink of the most severe disruption since Covid and the Ukraine war back in 2022”.