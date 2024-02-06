King Charles III diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace

Britain’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday (February 5).

While the palace has not specified the form of cancer, it said the 75-year-old monarch has started treatment and remains “wholly positive”.

Meanwhile, he will be postponing his public duties on medical advice but will continue with his duties as a Head of State such as essential paperwork and private meetings.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” reads the Buckingham Palace statement.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it said.

Will resume public duties after treatment

The statement noted that the King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” it added.

Over the weekend, King Charles was photographed waving after he and Queen Camilla attended a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk, marking his first public appearance since being discharged from the London Clinic last Monday.

He has since travelled from Sandringham to London to begin treatment as an outpatient and is now at his palace in London.

“Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X.

The King is said to have informed both his sons, William and Harry, personally about his diagnosis and Prince William is in regular contact with his father.

Meanwhile, sources said that Prince Harry, who lives in the US, has spoken to his father and plans to travel to the UK to see him in the coming days.

Charles became King in September 2022 when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

News of the king's diagnosis comes as his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that saw her hospitalised for about two weeks.

Order of succession to the British throne

As King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains Britain's monarch and head of state.

This is the order of succession to the throne:

Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is known as Prince of Wales and is married to Kate, Princess of Wales. Their three children follow him in the line of succession. 2.2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013. 3.Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015. 4.Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018. 5.5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana, who has relinquished his royal duties but retains his place in line. 6.Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019. 7.Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan in June 2021. 8.Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second-eldest son. 9.Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. 10.Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021. 11.Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Ferguson's younger daughter. 12.August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021. 13.Ernest Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in May 2023. 14.Prince Edward, the queen and Philip's youngest child. 15.James, Viscount Severn, son of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

(With inputs from agencies)