Kim vows to back Russia’s ‘just fight’ in Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday pledged support for Russia's “just fight” at a summit with President Vladimir Putin that the US warns could lead to supply of ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

After touring launch pads with Putin at a remote space base in Russia's Far East, Kim expressed “full and unconditional support” and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.

The leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome for a summit that underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of their separate and intensifying confrontation with the United States.

The talks lasted four to five hours, after which Kim left, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

Putin-Kim meet

The decision to meet at Cosmodrome, Russia's most important launch center on its own soil, suggests that Kim is seeking Russian help developing military reconnaissance satellites, which he has described as crucial to enhance the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles.

In recent months, North Korea has repeatedly failed to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.

But either buying arms from or providing rocket technology to North Korea would violate international sanctions that Russia has supported in the past.

Putin welcomed Kim's limousine, brought from Pyongyang in the North Korean leader's special armoured train, at the entrance to the launch facility with a handshake that lasted around 40 seconds.

In his opening remarks, Putin said the talks would cover economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the “situation in the region".

Kim, in turn, expressed support for Moscow's efforts to defend its interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.

Kim’s support

“Russia is currently engaged in a just fight against hegemonic forces to defend its sovereign rights, security and interests,” the North Korean leader said.

“I take this opportunity to affirm that we will always stand with Russia on the anti-imperialist front and the front of independence.”

The two leaders began their meeting with a tour of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility, at which Kim peppered a Russian space official with questions about the rockets.

Kim and Putin then met together with their delegations and later one-on-one, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The meeting came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea, extending a highly provocative run in North Korean weapons testing since the start of 2022.

Asked whether Russia will help North Korea build satellites, Putin was quoted by Russian state media as saying: “That's why we have come here. The DPRK leader shows keen interest in rocket technology. They're trying to develop space, too.”

Speculation about military cooperation grew after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea in July.

