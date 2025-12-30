Yunus, Hasina, Modi offer condolences as Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia dies

Several leaders from across the world expressed condolences over the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her passing as a major loss to the country.

The three-time prime minister of Bangladesh passed away early on Tuesday (December 30) while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.

Yunus hails Zia

Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus described Khaleda Zia as a “great guardian” whose role in the country’s democratic journey would be remembered forever, as he expressed profound sorrow at her death.

In a condolence message posted on his X handle, Yunus said he was “deeply saddened and grief-stricken” by Zia’s passing, noting that the nation had lost not just a political leader but a towering stateswoman who represented a significant chapter in Bangladesh’s history.

“With the passing of Zia, the nation has lost a great guardian,” he said. “Through her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic conditions and inspired to regain liberty. The nation will remember her contributions to the country and its people with respect.”

Despite political differences, Yunus said, her long political journey — marked by dedication to national welfare, people-oriented leadership and firm resolve—consistently showed the way forward.

“With her death, Bangladesh has lost an experienced and proven stateswoman,” he said. Recalling her political life, Yunus noted that Zia was Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and had “led the struggle to restore democracy against autocracy”.

Hasina offers condolences

Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed condolences over the death of her long-time political rival Khaleda Zia, with whom she dominated the country’s politics for decades.

In a condolence message posted on the Awami League’s X account on Tuesday, Hasina described Zia as a significant figure in Bangladesh’s political history.

The 78-year-old Awami League leader highlighted Zia’s role as Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and her contribution to the struggle to establish democracy.

“As the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered,” Hasina said.

She added that Zia’s death marked “a profound loss for Bangladesh’s political life” and for the leadership of the BNP.

BNP announces 7 days of mourning

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced seven days of official mourning following the death of its chairperson and former prime minister.

At a press briefing, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi outlined the mourning programme, news portal tbsnews.net reported.

Black flags will be hoisted at the BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan and at all party offices nationwide. Party leaders, activists and supporters will wear black badges to honour her memory.

Doa mahfils (prayer gatherings) and Quran recitations will be held at party venues and other locations across Bangladesh.

Condolence books have been opened at the BNP central office, the party chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka, and at district offices to allow party members and the public to pay their respects.

Modi, Mamata express grief

In India,Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the death of Khaleda Zia, saying her contributions to the development of the neighbouring country, as well as to India-Bangladesh relations, would always be remembered.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss,” Modi wrote on X.

“I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief over the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

Describing her as a prominent public leader, Mamata said, “Saddened by the demise of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a prominent public leader. I extend my condolences to her family, friends and followers,” she posted on X.

Pakistan mourns Zia

Pakistan also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bangladesh’s former prime minister, paying tribute to her political legacy and role in shaping the country’s democratic journey.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a condolence message, said he was “deeply saddened” by Zia’s passing, describing her as a leader whose lifelong service to Bangladesh left a “lasting legacy”.

“Begum Zia was a committed friend of Pakistan,” he said.

China recalls ties

In a condolence letter addressed to Zia’s son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said the former prime minister was a steadfast champion of freedom and a key figure in her country’s political history.

Yao said Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had separately conveyed their condolences to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

Zia “embodied the democratic aspirations” of the Bangladeshi people and inspired the nation through her resilience, courage and leadership, Yao said.

“She was also a cherished friend of the Chinese people, whose contributions helped strengthen China–Bangladesh relations,” he added, noting that the Chinese people would always remember her with deep gratitude and the highest respect.

(With agency inputs)