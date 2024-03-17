Katespiracy: The many rumours around Kate Middleton's 'absence'

Kate Middleton, a prominent figure in the British royal family, has been absent from public view for an extended period. This has sparked speculation and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts.

Her absence has prompted social media users to search for explanations. According to Kensington Palace, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales underwent planned abdominal surgery in January and is currently recovering at home.

However, there are theories circulating online suggesting that she might be in an induced coma, with speculation that her senior staff members are unaware of her post-recovery situation.

Not seen for a while

Some staff members have admitted to not seeing her, and there was a lack of awareness among some staff regarding her surgery until its public announcement. This has led to confusion and concern among those close to the situation.

Sources from the palace indicated that Kate Middleton feels entitled to privacy during her recovery and does not believe her medical records should be made public.

Despite efforts by Prince William to shield her from speculation, the situation has reportedly been distressing for Kate. This incident has fuelled a surge of conspiracy theories, dubbed "Katespiracy," on social media platforms. Furthermore, the royal family faces increased scrutiny amid suspicions of photo manipulation.

Here are some of the rumours:

1. Botched plastic surgery

There has been widespread speculation surrounding Princess Kate's alleged botched plastic surgery.

Reports suggest that the British royal underwent a procedure that did not yield the desired results, leading to concerns about her health and well-being.

Kate's silence on the matter has only fuelled speculation further, leaving many wondering about the true extent of the situation and its implications for her future engagements and public appearances.

2. Doctored photo

Controversy arose when a family photo shared by the Princess of Wales on Mother's Day was found to have been digitally altered, leading to its withdrawal by news agencies.

In her apology, Kate mentioned her occasional experimentation with photo editing.

Further complicating matters, France’s AFP news agency declared that Kensington Palace cannot be considered a "trusted source" of information. This made media outlets like CNN scrutinise previously provided handout photos.

3. Prince William’s alleged affair

British journalist and author Omid Scobie insisted in his book Endgame that Prince William and Kate Middleton distanced themselves from their former friend Rose Hanbury amid rumours of an affair between her and William in 2019.

Recent reports suggest further turmoil in the royal family, with speculation circulating about Hanbury's daughter, Iris, possibly being William's child. Kate Middleton's recent absence from public view has intensified speculation about a rift in the royal couple attributed to Prince William's alleged connection with Hanbury.