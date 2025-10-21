Karoline Leavitt tells journalist ‘Your mom did’ over Trump query

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has lashed out at a journalist over his question regarding who suggested Budapest to US President Donald Trump as the venue for his potential meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, regarding putting an end to the war in Ukraine.

When S.V. Date of the Huffington Post pointed out to Leavitt that it was in 1994 in Budapest, Russia promised not to invade Ukraine if it gave up its nuclear arsenal inherited from the erstwhile Soviet Union, adding that Ukraine might object to the venue, Leavitt lost her temper and shot back, saying, “Your mom did.”

What the journalist said

“Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest? Thanks,” wrote Date. To this, Leavitt replied, saying, “Your mom did.”

The journalist, during the exchange of text messages with Leavitt, replied asking “Is this funny to you?”

Dubbed journalist as ‘far left hack’

The second question seemed to have further infuriated Leavitt, who launched a tirade against the journalist, accusing him of being a “far left hack” whom even his colleagues in the media do not take seriously.

Leavitt even dubbed his questions as “disingenuous, biased, and bullshit.”

“It's funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal. You are a far-left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media; they just don't tell you that to your face. Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bullshit questions,” she said.

Screenshot of the entire exchange that took place on Thursday was posted by Leavitt on X on Monday (October 20).

‘Anti-Trump personal diary’

Leavitt defended her response in a post on X, launching another salvo at Date. Not only did she dub him a “left-wing hack” who constantly attacks Trump, but she also said that his X feed looks like an “anti-Trump personal diary.”

"For context, S.V. Date of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points. Just take a look at SV Date's feed, it reads like an anti-Trump personal diary. Here is my full response to his "inquiry." Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession,” stated Leavitt.

Zelenskyy’s concern over Budapest

According to an Al Jazeera report, although no date has been finalised for the proposed summit in Budapest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite agreeing to take part if invited, expressed concern over the prospect of a repeat of the "Budapest scenario".

Zelenskyy was referring to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, as part of which Russia and other powers provided security assurances to Ukraine and other former Soviet states in exchange for their giving up the nuclear weapons which they inherited from the erstwhile Soviet Union, stated the report.