Kamala Harris pledges ‘new way forward’; latest poll says she has lead over Trump

US Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, seems to be on a roll, based on the reception she received at the Democratic National Convention and the results of the latest poll.

In a historic speech at the convention, the first black and Asian-American woman to lead a major party’s presidential ticket in the US pledged a “new way forward” for all Americans as she formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on August 22. She delivered a message of unity and urged voters to reject the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

“November’s election is a chance to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” Kamala Harris told cheering supporters as balloons rained down from the ceiling.

Kamala used her 45-minute speech to reintroduce herself to the nation. She shared personal stories about her childhood in a “beautiful working-class neighbourhood” as the daughter of immigrant parents – an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.

She said that her background as a prosecutor and her record as vice president under President Biden made her uniquely qualified to defeat Trump and to serve in the Oval Office.

‘Life, career shaped by mother Shyamala’

The presidential nominee spent several minutes discussing how her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, shaped her life and political career.

“She taught us to never complain about injustice, but to do something about it,” said Kamala Harris told the crowd.

She promised American families that she would create “an opportunity economy where everyone has a chance to compete and a chance to succeed”. She said she would end the country’s housing shortage, and would help entrepreneurs.

Latest polls show Kamala Harris is ahead

The latest polls forecast about the US presidential elections to be held in November this year would bring smiles to the faces of Kamala Harris’s supporters.

Poll tracker FiveThirtyEight has recently claimed that Harris could be well ahead when the poll results are declared.

The latest poll shows her ahead of Trump by 3.3 points nationally, with a share of 47 per cent as compared to the Republican candidate’s share of 43.7 per cent.

These poll results will act as a major confidence booster to the Democratic Party’s campaign.