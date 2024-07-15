K P Sharma Oli sworn in as Nepal's PM for fourth time; Modi congratulates him





The leader of Nepal's largest communist party, K P Sharma Oli was sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister for the fourth time on Monday (July 15).

Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nepal's new PM on X (formerly Twiter) and said he's looking forward to working closely with him to strengthen the "deep bonds of friendship between our two countries" and to further expand "our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples."

Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2024

Oli was appointed Nepal's Prime Minister on Sunday (July 14) by President Ram Chandra Paudel to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of the new government headed by Oli.

He became the Prime Minister with the support of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament.

Oli was sworn in by President Paudel at Shital Niwas, the main building of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Oli now needs to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days of appointment according to the constitutional mandate. Oli will need a minimum of 138 votes in the 275-seat House of Representatives (HoR).

(With inputs from agencies)