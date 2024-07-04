Joe Biden: I am the Democratic Party nominee, no one pushing me out

Washington, Jul 4 (PTI) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday asserted that he is the nominee of the Democratic Party for the November 5 presidential elections and there is no pressure on him to quit the race.

Biden's statement is quite contrary to the reports appearing in the media and the internal party murmurs that he should leave the election race amid his dismal performance in the presidential debate against his Republican rival Donald Trump.

"I'm the Democratic Party's nominee. No one is pushing me out. I'm not leaving, I'm in this race to the end, and WE are going to win this election. If that's all you need to hear, pitch in a few bucks to help [Vice President Harris] and me defeat Donald Trump in November," Biden said in his fundraising email on Wednesday.

After his terrible performance in the presidential debate in Atlanta last Thursday, Biden's approval ratings have dipped, and his own party leaders are calling him to quite the race.

"Look, this campaign is bigger than me or you. Everything we believe in, everything we stand for, and everyone we are fighting for are at risk in this election," Biden said in the email.

"Let me say this as clearly and simply as I can: I'm running,"he said in his mass email to his supporters.

"I 've been knocked down and counted out my whole life. I'm sure the same is true for many of you. But my father had an expression. He said, 'Champ, it’s not how many times you get knocked down. It’s how quickly you get up',” Biden said.

"As a country, when we get knocked down, we get back up. When we get counted out, we just work harder. That is exactly what I am going to do, and it’s what I need you to do as well. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we are going to beat him again in 2024. But it won’t be easy, and I need YOU behind me to get it done. Each and every one of you," said the president who is seeking a second term.

If elected, Biden, 81, would be the oldest ever president in American history.

"I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul that I can do this job. That I could finish the job that Kamala and me started on January 20, 2021. My word as a Biden. There is no other team I would rather go into battle with than this one. Let's link arms and get this done," the president added. PTI

