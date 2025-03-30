JD Vance’s Greenland visit sparks row after Second Lady’s humiliating experience

Usha Vance faced an unpleasant situation ahead of her recent visit to Greenland, as people of the Danish-controlled territory gave a cold shoulder to the Second Lady by reportedly denying any meeting with her.

According to Danish media reports, US authorities explored several regions in the world’s largest island, asking residents if they would like to see Usha Vance visit them. However, much to their chagrin, they didn’t get an encouraging response.

Interestingly, after Usha’s trip was announced, both Greenland and Denmark reacted sharply to the proposed visit and said nobody invited her to Greenland, the island that Donald Trump wants to capture. Amid rising tempers, JD Vance announced that he would join Usha on her trip.



Vance visited US troops on Pituffik Space Base on mineral-rich Greenland alongside his wife and other senior US officials for a trip that was ultimately scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes who were not consulted about the original itinerary.

Unacceptable pressure: Demark

Meanwhile, Vance and other top US officials’ visit has angered Danish officials and Greenlanders. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen even declared that the US is putting “unacceptable pressure” on Greenland with its officials’ visit.

The US delegation's presence, according to Frederiksen, is “clearly not a visit that is about what Greenland needs or wants.” Stressing that Trump is “serious” about his plans to annex Greenland, she said, “Therefore, [this visit] cannot be seen independently of anything else.”

Vance slams Denmark

On the other hand, Vance on Friday said Denmark has “underinvested” in Greenland's security and demanded that Denmark change its approach as Trump pushes to take over the Danish territory.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.”

In Greenland, Vance said the US has “no option” but to take a significant position to ensure the security of the island as he encouraged a push in Greenland for independence from Denmark.

“I think that they ultimately will partner with the United States,” Vance said. “We could make them much more secure. We could do a lot more protection. And I think they'd fare a lot better economically as well.”



Danish FM hits back at US

Responding to Vance's remarks, the Danish foreign minister on Saturday scolded the Trump administration for its “tone” in criticising Denmark and Greenland, saying his country is already investing more into Arctic security and remains open to more cooperation with the US.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen made the remarks in a video posted to social media after JD Vance’s visit to the strategic island.

The Danish PM too pushed back on Vance's claim that Denmark isn’t doing enough for defence in the Arctic, calling her country “a good and strong ally.”



