Japan: Series of earthquakes rocks Tokara Island amid comic book prediction fear

Japan continues to experience earthquakes, with a 5.4-magnitude tremor striking the waters southwest of its main islands on Saturday (July 5). The government has warned of the possibility of further jolts in the region.



Authorities have ordered the evacuation of all 89 residents of Akuseki Island in southern Japan after a powerful earthquake struck on Thursday. The quake is part of a series of over 1,000 tremors that have recently hit the region.

Buzz over comic book

Amid growing concern over the recent earthquakes, social media has been abuzz with interpretations of a 1999 comic book titled The Future I Saw by self-proclaimed clairvoyant Ryo Tatsuki. The book features handwritten predictions based on her dreams, many of which she claims have come true, fuelling speculations online.

In recent years, The Future I Saw has gained widespread attention in Japan and internationally for its apparent prediction of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami that devastated Fukushima. In the manga, Ryo Tatsuki specifically mentioned a major disaster occurring on March 11, the exact date of the real-life catastrophe.

High seismic activity

Amid the recent tremors in southern Japan, social media users have renewed interest in the comic, searching for possible clues or predictions about upcoming earthquakes. Some claim the manga (comic book) hints at heightened seismic activity around 2025, further amplifying public concern over the current wave of quakes.

Amid the buzz over the book and the predictions, Japan’s government urged the public not to believe unfounded predictions of a major disaster.



"With our current scientific understanding, it’s challenging to pinpoint the exact timing, location, or magnitude of an earthquake," said Ayataka Ebita, director of the Japan Meteorological Agency’s earthquake and tsunami monitoring division. Speaking at a press conference, Ebita urged the public to rely on scientific evidence rather than speculation.