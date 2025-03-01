James Cameron plans permanent move to New Zealand, cites Trump turmoil

Filmmaker James Cameron, known for classics like Titanic and Avatar, has announced his decision to leave the United States permanently and relocate to New Zealand. He cited his growing discontent with Donald Trump’s presidency as a key factor behind this move.

Frustration with Trump’s leadership

Speaking on a popular US podcast, Cameron openly slammed Trump’s rise to power, calling it “sickening” and “horrible.” He questioned whether America still upholds its core values under Trump’s leadership. “It’s horrifying to see his face dominating headlines every single day,” Cameron stated, adding that the experience felt “inescapable, like watching a car crash repeatedly.”

Seeking distance from political turmoil

Cameron acknowledged the global impact of US politics but shared that he has found relief in being far from the relentless political chaos in America. “I may not necessarily feel safer in New Zealand,” he admitted, “but I appreciate the distance.”

He further expressed how the constant exposure to Trump-related news had become exhausting. “I feel relieved not having to see Trump on the front page every single day,” he said.

New Zealand as a second home

Over the past two decades, Cameron has gradually spent more time in New Zealand, making it his second home. He revealed that his New Zealand citizenship is now imminent, emphasising that it’s something he has worked hard for and sacrificed a lot to achieve.

A lifestyle shift or deeper frustration?

As Cameron prepares to leave the US for good, his decision raises questions: Is this just about a lifestyle change, or does it reflect a deeper disillusionment with Trump’s lasting impact on American politics?

