Jaishankar welcomes European Parliament members' backing for stronger India-EU ties

Brussels, Jun 11 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met leaders of the European Parliament and welcomed their support for "stronger" India-EU relations.

Jaishankar, who met the leaders on Tuesday during his visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, also praised their understanding of India’s right to defend itself against terrorism.

He had a "pleasure interacting" with European Parliament members Angelika Niebler, Urmas Paet, Pilar del Castillo, Vladimir Prebilič, and Winkler Gyula, the minister said in an X post.

"Welcomed their support for stronger India - EU ties. Also appreciate their understanding of India’s right to defend itself against terrorism," he said, adding that they "exchanged perspectives on global developments and regional issues." Earlier in the day, he also called on Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever and met King Philippe of Belgium.

Jaishankar also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and praised her "strong condemnation" of the Pahalgam attack and solidarity in combating terrorism.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives, following which tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)