Jaishankar calls on Nepal's top leadership; exchange views on Nepal-India relations

Kathmandu, Jan 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ here during which the two sides exchanged substantive views on the age-old, unique, and multifaceted Nepal-India relations.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Nepal earlier in the day on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024, called on Prime Minister Prachanda at the latter’s office, Singhdurbar and conveyed the warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Called on Rt. Hon’ble PM @cmprachanda. Conveyed the warm wishes of PM@narendramodi. Recalled his successful visit to India in June 2023 which has imparted a new momentum to our ties. Discussed the follow-up, including through the Joint Commission Meeting today," Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.

"India-Nepal friendship is indeed unique and our partnership is moving from strength to strength," he added.

Prachanda said that during the meeting they "exchanged substantive views on age-old, unique, and multifaceted Nepal-India relations." Earlier, Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on President Paudel at the Presidential Office Sheetal Niwas here.

"Honoured to call on @OOP_Nepal Ramchandra Paudel. Conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu. Valued his guidance and sentiments for a strong and expanding India-Nepal ties," the minister said in another post on X.

President Paudel received a courtesy call from Minister Jaishankar, the president's office said.

"President Paudel emphasised the need for collaboration and cooperation between Nepal and India on the areas of connectivity, mitigation of climate change impacts and hydropower development,” a source from the Presidential Office here said.

Jaishankar was accorded a warm welcome by his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) upon his arrival in the morning. Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other senior officials were present too.

"Happy to be back in Nepal for my first visit of 2024. Looking forward to the engagements over the next two days,” Jaishankar posted on X after landing.

Leading the delegation of their respective countries, Jaishankar and Saud will co-chair the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission that was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both sides to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.

"Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

In June, Prime Minister 'Prachanda' visited New Delhi during which both sides signed several major pacts including one on increasing New Delhi's import of power from the neighbouring country to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years from the current 450 MW. PTI

