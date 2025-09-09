Israeli military urges full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of expanded military operation

On Tuesday (September 9) morning, the Israeli military called for a full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of its planned expanded operation in the northern part of the city.

This marks the first full evacuation warning issued during the current phase of fighting.

Ramping up offensive

Also on Tuesday, defence minister Israel Katz said Israel had demolished 30 high-rise buildings in Gaza, which it accused Hamas of using for military infrastructure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel plans to destroy at least 50 “towers of terror” that he said are used by Hamas.

Over the past days, Israel has destroyed multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza City, warning that Hamas has installed surveillance infrastructure in them.

Small fraction evacuated

The demolitions are part of Israel's ramping up its offensive to take control of what it portrays as Hamas' last remaining stronghold, urging Palestinians to flee parts of Gaza City for a designated humanitarian zone in the territory's south.

There are around 1 million Palestinians in the area of Gaza City, though prior to this warning, just a small fraction have evacuated.

