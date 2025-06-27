Israeli court rejects PM Netanyahu's plea for trial deferral

An Israeli court on Friday (June 27) turned down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's appeal to defer giving testimony in the ongoing corruption trial. The development comes days after US President Donald Trump said that trials against Netanyahu must be cancelled.

Two weeks relief

According to an AFP report, Netanyahu's counsel urged the court to excuse the Prime Minister from attending the hearings for the next two weeks, arguing that he needed more time to focus on the “security issues” following Israel’s 12-day-long military conflict with Iran.

The report further stated that the Jerusalem district court issued a statement saying that "in its current form (his request) does not provide a basis or detailed justification for the cancellation of the hearings".

Also Read: Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘bold decision’ to hit Iran’s nuclear sites

Trial in three cases

According to media reports, the Israeli Prime Minister is facing trial in three cases. In the first case, the Israeli Prime Minister and his wife, Sara are accused of accepting over $260,000 worth of luxury goods, including jewellery and champagne,e from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

As for the two other cases, he is accused of trying to negotiate with two Israeli media outlets for favourable media coverage.

However, Netanyahu has denied all the charges, and supporters have dubbed them as “politically motivated.”

Also Read: Trump, Netanyahu acting in tandem to subdue Iran?

Ministers slam court

Reacting to the development, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich lashed out at the court. He said that it showed “incredible detachment, to insist on being small people, lacking any vision, strategy or understanding of reality, and lacking discretion and minimal understanding of national priorities and interests,” reported the Times of Israel.

The report also quoted National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir as saying that the court’s decision was “disconnected”. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi dubbed the judiciary as “disconnected.”

Ever since his current term started in late 2022, Netanyahu's government has suggested a string of judicial reforms, which critics allege were aimed at weakening the judiciary.

The Prime Minister has requested several postponements since the trial started in May 2020. He first cited the war in Gaza, which started in 2023 and then the conflict in Lebanon, and this month, the conflict with Iran.