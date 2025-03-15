The Federal
Israeli airstrikes kill 8 in Gaza, say Palestinian medics
x
The bodies of Palestinians killed during the Israel-Hamas war and were buried in a mass grave at Shifa Hospital yard are exhumed for identification and reburial in Gaza City's official cemeteries, on Thursday | AP/PTI

Israeli airstrikes kill 8 in Gaza, say Palestinian medics

Agencies
15 March 2025 6:15 PM IST  (Updated:2025-03-15 12:45:50)

Cairo, Mar 15 (AP) Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least eight people, including a local reporter who was operating a drone.

The Indonesian Hospital said it received eight bodies from two airstrikes in the same area of the northern town of Beit Lahiya on Saturday.

Fares Awad, head of emergency services in northern Gaza, identified one of the dead as Mahmoud Islim, a local reporter who was operating a drone. (AP)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
GazaIsrael-Palestine conflictIsraelPalestine
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X