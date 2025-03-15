Israeli airstrikes kill 8 in Gaza, say Palestinian medics

Cairo, Mar 15 (AP) Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least eight people, including a local reporter who was operating a drone.

The Indonesian Hospital said it received eight bodies from two airstrikes in the same area of the northern town of Beit Lahiya on Saturday.

Fares Awad, head of emergency services in northern Gaza, identified one of the dead as Mahmoud Islim, a local reporter who was operating a drone. (AP)

